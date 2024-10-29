Amy Robach Declares 'I’m The Best I’ve Ever Been' As She Reflects On Self-Love And Healing Two Years After GMA3 Scandal

Two years after she and her then co-host and now boyfriend, T.J. Holmes, were let go from Good Morning America amid the news of their off-camera romance, Amy Robach is feeling the best she ever has.

On the Monday, October 28 episode of their joint podcast, Amy and T.J., the pair answered a 10-question couples’ test that led them to open up about the nature of their relationship two years after the scandal. One of the questions they answered was, “Would you say this is the most you have loved yourself?”

Robach answered, “I will say yes, now.” She continued, “But going through the last two years, I had moments where I struggled because the narrative that was being spun about me—and about us—weighed on me, and I had to work through that.”

For those who may not know, following their expulsion from GMA3, Robach and Holmes made headlines not only for their impromptu firing and romantic linkup but also for allegedly being unfaithful to their respective partners, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig. Though they robustly claimed that their romance did not overlap with their marriages, the rumors persisted.

During the period they were constantly in the news, Robach revealed on her podcast that she shed a layer of herself that everyone has—the layer responsible for caring about what other people say and the layer within people that makes them act by others' opinions about them.

After braving the spiral of never-ending drama regarding her personal life, Robach confessed on Monday that she is now at a place where she can say, “Yes, I’m the best I’ve ever been in terms of the love I have for myself because I have learned to be kind to myself and to forgive myself.”

Robach added that she has finally learned not to give others the power to define her.

Holmes, sharing his perspective, said he has definitely changed for the better since 2022, and the positive shift in his personality is benefiting both him and his daughter, Sabine, whom he shares with his ex-wife.

“Sabine is getting the benefit of a happy and healthy daddy that she didn’t have before you and I were in a relationship,” Holmes told Robach.

However, he was quick to clarify that he is solely responsible for the version of himself from two years ago and that his comments were not related to any other parties involved in the matter.“So, yeah, I love who I am [right now].”

In the wake of Robach and Holmes’ relationship, their former partners, Shue and Fiebig, have also forged a romantic connection.

