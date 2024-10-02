Are Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes Living Together? Here's What We Know

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes seemingly took their relationship to the next base and the catalyst to that was none other than Robach’s 21-year-old daughter Ava, because of whom her mother decided to start living with her beau.

On Monday, September 30, the pair announced they were cohabiting together on their podcast named Catching Up On A Few Things. Holmes announced this exciting news stating that they go “back and forth” between their respective apartments as they are situated within walking distance. Robach said that they have been living with one another for the last few weeks.

The former ABC journalist shared that her daughter Ava, who she shared with ex-husband Tim McIntosh, lived in an apartment that was filled with cockroaches because of a hoarder and a squatter who lived next door to her. She expressed about them trying to clear the infestation but they were unsuccessful in completely getting rid of them.

Then Ava decided to request her mom to accommodate her and her roommate in her apartment. The reporter agreed to the idea and said to them, “Hey y’all, knock yourselves out. I’ll be at T.J.’s.”

Holmes once again said that they lived together and also shared that they had a perfect morning schedule. Robach mentioned that Ava will be moving out of her apartment this weekend so he and her partner may be living with one another for a longer duration.

Holmes appreciated Robach saying that is what one does for their children and expressed, "I know you're excited to be able to help them out, and this is what it's for."

He also admitted to her that he “enjoyed” the time they had spent together. Holmes shared bout it being “different” but he did like it, adding, “where we know where we're going to end up every night instead of having a plan."

Robach called it a “trial run” after which her partner wittily said that he attempted to find “something wrong” with their living scenario. Both of them agreed that the apartment is “too cold” and “too hot,” apart from that they have been good, said Holmes.

