Are Hailey Bieber’s Pals Asking Her To 'Leave' Husband Justin Bieber? Know Selena Gomez Connection Amid Divorce Rumors

It appears that Justin and his wife Hailey Bieber are allegedly facing trouble in paradise. Sources have revealed to the Daily Mail about the couple’s current alleged married life dynamic and have also revealed the Confident singer’s alleged reaction to ex-Selena Gomez’s engagement to Benny Blanco.

When it comes to his spouse, it is claimed by the insiders that the Rhode founder, since she birthed their child– Jack Blues Bieber– has been facing her own “struggles”. An insider alleged that she has been dealing with “emotional turmoil” that multiple women face after they have a baby and that “Justin has been bearing the brunt of it.”

Other sources alleged that the singer’s behavior had affected their relationship. An insider claimed to the outlet that the Rhode founder “loves him madly but he's a loose cannon,” adding, “Some of her friends have advised her to go it alone and leave him.”

The rumors about Justin and Hailey’s split have become very common at this point on the internet. It elevated when in January people noticed that he unfollowed his wife. He later reportedly alleged that someone ended up hacking his account.

On the other hand, an insider also shared that the Company singer had “mixed feelings” about the news of his ex-girlfriend– Gomez– engagement to the popular music producer, as he used to consider Blanco as one of his “closest friends.” Both have also collaborated in the past.

The source further stated that Justin had opened up to Blanco about his “heartbreak” over the Heart Want What It Wants singer, adding, “In a way, Justin felt betrayed [over the engagement], even though he knew he had no right to feel that way.”

An insider also shared about the vocalist's reaction to Sean ‘Diddy’ Comb’s news of the arrest in relation to the accusation of sex trafficking and racketeering, stating that Bieber is “disturbed by the Diddy news and is unwilling to process it or discuss it, so he has shut off.”