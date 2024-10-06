Are Taylor Swift And Brittany Mahomes Set To Appear On Bravo’s Chiefs WAGs Reality Show? Check What Source Said

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes will not be seen in the sought-after Bravo reality show based on the wives and girlfriends of the Kansas City Chiefs. This is because Swift is reported to be fiercely protecting her private life as much as possible.

According to People, both will be off-camera - Swift especially wanting to protect her remaining privacy. The source said, "She enjoys all the ladies she's met, but she will not be a part of Bravo's storyline."

As per the source, Taylor and Brittany have chosen not to be a part of the program. While Swift, who's dating Travis Kelce, was reported very recently to have agreed to take part in Bravo’s narrative, the source declined such rumors. Although Swift has met and likes the other women in the network, she is saying no to the show.

Bravo has commenced shooting for the series that is centered on the spouses and partners of the Super Bowl-winning Chiefs’ teammates. Although the producers have not determined the final cast list, Chariah Gordon, who is engaged to Mecole Hardman Jr., and Sheawna Weathersby, who have two children with football player Chris Jones, are likely to be on it.

The plot of the series will also cover Gordon and Weathersbys social life who live with and are often under the limelight for being associated with famous sportspersons. Another one of the outlet's sources added, "There's still lots to figure out, including who would be a part of the final cast and whether there's enough there to build a full series around. It's very much a work in progress."

Meanwhile, Swift's friend Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Patrick Mahomes, is also not on the show. She is currently pregnant with their third child.

Though Taylor Swift is not going to appear in the show, she doesn't shy away from sharing images on social media of her attending Chiefs' games.

