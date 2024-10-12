Are We Getting More Ghostbusters Projects? Learn As Filmmaker Gil Kenan Shares Exciting Plans Ahead

Ghostbusters has been one of the most loved franchises for decades. Meanwhile, its recent entries have received mixed reactions from the critics as well as the audience. From the time we were introduced to the new era of Ghostbusters, there have been many plans surrounding the new and in-development franchise.

Recently, while talking to The Direct, filmmaker Gil Kenan, who was behind the making of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, opened up talking about a few big plans ahead in the future.

“We definitely are continuing the conversation of telling big Ghostbuster stories on the big screen,” stated Gil Kenan.

While having a conversation with the outlet, the director further added that he, along with Jason Reitman, who is associated with the Netflix animated project of the franchise, will be continuing to keep the “flame of Ghostbusters” lit for many more years to come.

“We definitely are continuing the conversation of telling big Ghostbuster stories on the big screen. And stay tuned. There’ll be more. There’ll be more about that later,” the British-American filmmaker, who has mesmerized us with his skills in movies such as Monster House and more, stated.

Kenan also spoke of the recently announced animated Ghostbusters project, teasing that the series would tell several Ghostbusters stories that people love a lot.

Gil Kenan mentioned that he is actively involved with Netflix’s project, for which he is super excited.

The filmmaker's words further stated that Jason Reitman is looking into Netflix’s animated Ghostbusters series “on a day-to-day basis,” making sure that the whole plot turns out to be as thrilling as it is still enjoyable and fun.

After the not-so-well-received 2016’s Ghostbusters: Answer the Call, Sony again turned towards the old-school tale involving the highly acclaimed cast from the '80s.

As Jason’s father, Ivan Reitman, had directed the first two Ghostbusters films, while also being the producer for all the entries, following his passing away, the son was called on board, after Paul Feig’s project failed.

Jason gathered the old cast, also the beloved ghosts, and one of the noticeable cars from the classic movies.

Meanwhile, the director also came up with stories having direct ties to the Spengler family.

The recent entry Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire earned over $200 million and was released this year on March 22.

