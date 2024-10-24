Argentine Police Raid CasaSur Hotel A Week After Liam Payne's Tragic Passing Amid Ongoing Investigation; Report

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of drugs and an individual's death.

Argentine police reportedly raided the CasaSur Hotel in Palermo, Buenos Aires, on Wednesday, October 23, exactly a week after the star singer Liam Payne's demise. Photos have emerged of officers in uniform entering the building as they continue to seek more information surrounding Payne’s death, which was caused by a fall from the balcony of his room on the third floor of the hotel.

The One Direction alum passed away at age 31 on October 16 from multiple injuries incurred during the accident.

Payne’s tragic and untimely passing has shocked the world, and police are said to be requesting more security footage from the hotel. Investigators are also seeking details on who was working on the day of the singer’s death.

According to Us Weekly, police are trying to identify which CasaSur workers were on duty on Wednesday, October 16, as well as in the days leading up to Payne’s death. As part of the raid, authorities are reportedly seeking information from the hotel’s registration books and its computers.

Former One Direction tour manager Paul Higgins was seen with the police at the CasaSur, reviewing security footage. He was also observed speaking to several hotel staff to find out who allegedly supplied the Teardrops singer with narcotics, as reported in the mainstream news.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: One Direction Albums Set to Reenter Charts Post Liam Payne's Demise; Deets HERE

According to a report by ABC News, Payne’s toxicology report suggests he had pink cocaine in his system at the time of his fall. This designer drug, available in either pill or powder form, is a lethal mixture of MDMA, ketamine, methamphetamine, benzodiazepine, cocaine, and crack, and is reported to induce hallucinations.

In addition to Higgins, Payne’s father, Geoff, is in Argentina to assist authorities with their investigation. He was previously seen examining the hotel balcony from which his son fell.

Geoff will remain in the South American country under “dynamic police custody until the end of judicial proceedings,” due to the emotional turmoil surrounding his son’s death, the Argentine Prosecutor’s Office told Us Weekly on October 22. According to Dr. Andrés Esteban Madrea, one of the prosecutors overseeing Payne's case, the prosecutor's office, at the moment, is prioritizing preserving the “privacy of the family of the former member of One Direction.”

Advertisement

Payne is survived by his parents, Geoff and Karen, his two elder sisters, Ruth and Nicola, and his 7-year-old son, Bear, whom he shared with ex-Cheryl Cole.

If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Kate Cassidy Claims Liam Payne Planned To Marry Her Within A Year: 'None Of This Feels Real'