Ariana Grande Bids Farewell to Glinda as She Debuts Auburn Hair in Brighter Days Ahead BTS Photos

Ariana Grande is switching things up with her hair, and fans are loving it. The singer gave a fresh look at her new hairstyle in behind-the-scenes photos from her short film Brighter Days Ahead. She posted the pictures on Instagram on April 8, where fans noticed her Glinda blonde shade has been replaced with something a little deeper and warmer.

Instead of the bright platinum blonde she wore throughout the Wicked press tour, Ariana is now seen with hair closer to an auburn brown. Her signature high ponytail remains, styled with a soft side part and gentle waves cascading down her back.

This look has been in the works for a while. At the 2025 Golden Globes, Ariana’s hair already showed signs of going darker. Her colorist Rachel Bodt told InStyle that they went with a warm auburn base and chunky highlights for contrast. She said both shades were chosen to play well together and give the color a natural, bold finish.

The new look is a long way from the red hair Ariana used to wear as Cat Valentine on the show Victorious. That bright red color was cute but came at a cost. Ariana has said that frequent touch-ups caused so much damage that she had to start wearing her hair up to protect it. That high ponytail eventually became her signature for the same reason.

In a 2020 interview on the Zach Sang Show, Ariana explained that the red hair represented her character Cat, not her real self. She said she looks back on it fondly but feels that it belongs to a different time in her life.

Now, with Brighter Days Ahead and the next phase of her music and film career, Ariana seems ready for a new chapter.

