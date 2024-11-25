Ariana Grande's Brother Frankie Trolls Ticket Agent at Theater, Saying He's Watching Gladiator II in Wicked Outfit; Watch Hilarious Video HERE

We’d love ourselves a supportive older brother like Frankie Grande.

The influencer, 41, showed up at a movie theater dressed in a pink sequined suit to support his sister Ariana Grande’s new movie Wicked, in which she plays the bubbly Glinda, the Good Witch. However, he was left offended when the woman at the ticket counter asked which movie he was there to see.

In a video posted on Instagram on Saturday, November 23, Frankie, dressed in the aforementioned pink outfit, stared at the woman doing her job with a Wicked popcorn bucket in his hand, sarcastically answering that he was there to watch Gladiator II. “Denzel [Washington] really blew me away,” he captioned the upload. For those who may not know, Washington, 69, stars in Gladiator II alongside Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal.

Both Gladiator II and Wicked, starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in leading roles, hit theaters on Friday, November 22, a day before Frankie’s TikTok post.

Before Wicked’s release, Frankie took to Instagram to gush over his sister while sharing pictures from the Los Angeles premiere of the movie. In the post, he traced their shared Wicked journey, from falling in love with the Broadway musical adaptation of the now film to learning about Grande’s casting in the latter version.

“From the moment I came home from college and told you about this new musical called Wicked, after seeing it in previews, to us running backstage with Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel when you were 10 years old at the Gershwin Theater, to you telling me you were being cast as Glinda and us sobbing on the bathroom floor, to this unbelievable premiere moment in Los Angeles. I am so happy, excited, and overjoyed to say that you [Ariana] are Glinda the good. I am so proud of you, and I love you so much," he wrote earlier this month.

In his post, Frankie also wished his sister the best of luck, noting that the world would finally get to see the movie she's been involved with for so long, in one way or another.

Based on the eponymous Broadway show and Gregory Maguire's book, Wicked, besides Grande and Erivo, stars Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Marissa Bode, and Peter Dinklage. The movie, like the stage production, tells the story of Erivo’s Elphaba, aka The Wicked Witch of the West, and Grande’s Glinda, aka The Good Witch, as they go from foes to friends to rivals again.

Wicked: Part One, directed by Jon M. Chu, is in theaters now. Wicked: Part II will premiere on November 21, 2025.

