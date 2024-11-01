Avengers Cast Backs Kamala Harris In Fun Video Campaign Ft Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, And More; WATCH

The cast of the Avengers movies is throwing their weight behind Kamala Harris less than a week before the 2024 U.S. Presidential Elections.

In a video posted first on Vanity Fair on Thursday, October 31, actors Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Don Cheadle, Danai Gurira, and Paul Bettany playfully reworked their iconic MCU characters while encouraging voters to support the Democratic hopeful.

The video, which runs just over 90 seconds, opens with Johansson video calling her friends. On-screen, they brainstorm ideas for a catchphrase for Harris, landing on the dubious "Down with Democracy." They spin the one-liner into brief Marvel-style Harris/Walz campaign graphics. The final frame of the video encourages viewers to vote on November 5.

Sharing the video on X, Mark Ruffalo, best known for playing Hulk, wrote, “Don’t sit this one out. It’s the one where we will lose big: Project 2025, women’s reproductive rights, climate change, LGBTQIA+ rights, public education, student debt relief, Affordable Care Act, Social Security, and, as of today, life-saving vaccines. This shit is real, and it’s going to come for you.”

Speaking to Vanity Fair about the making of the video, Johansson, who played Black Widow in several Marvel films, said her idea to create a viral moment for Harris immediately turned into MCU veterans trying to one-up each other with one-liners. She joked that RDJ and Ruffalo bickered like two old ladies while she was trying her best to organize everybody.

“It’s very similar to what our dynamic is in the films. It was wonderful to feel everybody assembled around it, and hopefully it will engage our fans in the process of voting,” she added.

The Avengers cast joins a list of celebrities who have endorsed the Harris/Walz campaign, including Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Bruce Springsteen, Oprah, Madonna, Bad Bunny, Ricky Martin, LeBron James, and more.

The former POTUS, meanwhile, has the support of Tony Hinchcliffe, Dr. Phil, Mel Gibson, John Schneider, Brittany Mahomes, Zachary Levi, and more.

