Bachelor Alum Ashley Iaconetti Shares Her Proud Mom Moments As Her Son Adjusts ‘Beautifully’ to Being a Big Sibling

Ashley Iaconetti, known from The Bachelor and her lively presence, is beaming with pride as she shares the touching journey of her sons adjusting to their new family roles. Following the arrival of her second son, Hayden Cruise Haibon, on July 23, 2024, Iaconetti is enjoying the special moments as her older son, Dawson, embraces his new role as a big brother.

In a recent Instagram post that’s warmed many hearts, Ashley Iaconetti shared a sweet video montage highlighting the first four weeks of her sons’ bond. The reel features adorable moments between 2-year-old Dawson and his newborn brother, Hayden. We see Dawson feeding Hayden his bottle, holding him on his lap, showering him with kisses, and even holding his little hand on the couch. The video, set to Queen’s - You’re My Best Friend, beautifully captures the blossoming connection between the siblings.

“This is your sign that your toddler will adjust beautifully to being a big sibling,” Iaconetti wrote over the video, highlighting her joy and relief at how well Dawson is adapting to his new brother. In the caption, she added, “4 weeks of brotherly love (heart stickers)” emphasizing the close bond that is forming between the two boys.

ALSO READ: Inside Out 2 Star Kensington Tallman Shares What She Would Love To See In A Potential Sequel

The comment section is filled with heartwarming messages such as, “Sweetest!! They are besties for life.” Another user added, “Kudos to you and Jared for raising such a well-mannered, kind, and gentle son. You don’t see that often these days. Congratulations on your new arrival!”

Advertisement

For Ashley Iaconetti, these early days with Hayden and the nurturing of Dawson's new role as a big brother are definitely treasured moments she holds dear and celebrates. As she keeps on narrating her family story to her listeners, one common thing that can never be disputed becomes that her heart is full of love and gratitude for the beautiful moments of brotherly affection that are unfolding in her home.

During her pregnancy, Iaconetti has joyfully shared her experiences on Instagram, often enjoying pool time. One memorable post features her relaxing on a float with the caption, “Mamas, you deserve to feel cool, zero gravity.” Her posts are reflective of her vibrant spirit and enjoyment of the pregnancy journey.

ALSO READ: When Robert Kardashian Denied Paternity Test to find Khloé's Real Father in a Loving Gesture

Iaconetti and her husband, Jared Haibon, welcomed Hayden with excitement and anticipation. The couple had previously shared the news of Hayden’s arrival exclusively with PEOPLE. Born at 2:29 p.m. on July 22, 2024, at INOVA Fairfax Hospital, Hayden weighed in at 8 lbs., 7 oz.

Advertisement

The couple described the moment they introduced Dawson to his new brother as “precious” and heartwarming. Iaconetti described Dawson’s reaction as full of love, noting how he couldn’t stop petting his new brother.

Reflecting on her delivery, Iaconetti shared with PEOPLE that it was “shockingly better” than her first. Initially hesitant about being induced, she was pleasantly surprised by how smooth the process was.

“I was just hoping for the first-time experience again, but it was even better,” she said. Reassured by her midwife and doctor about an easy induction, their promises proved true. ti. “I barely had pain. It was so crazy,” she said, expressing how the experience exceeded her expectations. “It was the best experience ever. I wish every woman had that experience,” she expressed.

ALSO READ: Joker 3: Todd Phillips Shares Disappointing Update on Next DC Film