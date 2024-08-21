Inside Out 2 Star Kensington Tallman Shares What She Would Love To See In A Potential Sequel

Disney/Pixar's Inside Out 2 has been a massive success, and with its confirmation as the top-grossing film this year, everybody is thrilled for a number three. This success therefore opens up speculations of whether it is possible to have a third installment of this now-successful franchise. One of the parties interested in such a move is Kensington Tallman, the voice of Riley, who recently shared her thoughts with Comicbook.com on the emotional depth of the film and what she hopes to see in any future sequels.

Kensington Tallman on a potential Further sequel

Tallman spoke a little about playing the role of Riley in Inside Out 2, particularly some of its most intense, emotional scenes. At the peak of the film, Anxiety—a new emotion brought out in this sequel—acts as a strong force working against Riley when playing hockey. Tallman opened up about the challenges of recording this scene, drawing from her own experiences with anxiety. Tallman spoke about the struggle of working on depicting Anxiety in a way that felt real, connecting it to her personal battle with the emotion.

"This is a good question. I would say probably the most challenging part of playing Riley has to be when Anxiety takes over because I have had my own struggles with anxiety. I thought that was something I should hide," she said. "That is OK to feel anxious, and that's OK to feel these emotions because that is part of life," the actress said. One of the most enlightening moments for Tallman was when they recorded the line "I'm not good enough" during Riley's anxiety attack. She realized just how often she puts herself down. "So, I think that was a really eye-opening part of the film. I think we all kind of struggle with that from time to time," she added.

She discussed the challenge of portraying a panic attack, which she personally has gone through. This was a scene including heavy breathing and a deep emotional dive but in the end resulted beautifully in depicting such a relatable moment in many people's lives. "So, recording the panic attack was definitely tricky because I have had my own panic attacks before," she says. And she continued to tell how the movie also displayed that these episodes are temporary and it is perfectly okay to have them. "I think the panic attack turned out so beautiful and shows us that it's okay to not be okay sometimes," she added.

As conversation diverted a bit, Tallman said she was very much invested in seeing more of Riley's journey and probably hinted at the third film. She said that love could be an interesting emotion for Riley to face in the future, due to how it connects to a lot of other aspects in life. A crossover with Monsters, Inc. was also tossed around as something Tallman would be stoked to see. "Probably love, because I feel like love branches out to so many different aspects and I feel like it would be really cool to see Riley's love," she pondered.

She also pondered at what stage in Riley's life would be next to be presented, offering that college and the transition to adulthood would bring a wealth of storylines. "Definitely college age, going into adulthood because that is a really scary time sometimes. But it's also really exciting," she shared. Well, at 16 years old herself, the actress said she wasn't too far off from that stage in her life, so it seemed to her like such a special storyline that people could connect with.

First released in 2015, Inside Out mesmerized audiences with its creative representation of emotions—Joy, Sadness, Disgust, Anger, and Fear—as they traverse within the mind of young Riley, who has recently moved to a new city. Close to a decade later, Inside Out 2 picks up from there to introduce new people in the form of Anxiety, Envy, Ennui, and Embarrassment, restricting Riley further as she comes of age into her teenage years. The sequel's success has not been disputed, with the movie beating the all-time classic The Avengers in 2012 to join the list of top 10-grossing films ever.

As fans somewhere still wait for any news of the third photo, Inside Out 2 becomes an all-time more energetic accomplishment of the movie by animation as a whole. What adventure awaits Riley next? There is no limit to that, and with Tallman's insight and passion, the adventure of emotion will seem more intense as ever before.

