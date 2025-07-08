Bachelor in Paradise Season 10: All We Know About Upcoming Dating Show, From Cast to When and Where to Watch

Bachelor in Paradise is returning to the digital screens with the 10th season. According to media reports, the spin-off series will move out of Mexico for the first time, with episodes set to be shot in Costa Rica. Moreover, the audience will witness familiar faces from Bachelor Nation, who will give love another shot.

Advertisement

Twenty contestants will take over the beach, with the Bachelorette winner, Dale Moss, also being one of the participants. The new season isn’t just about viewers being familiar with the contestants, but also about Jesse Palmer returning to the show as host.

Bachelor in Paradise premiere date

The 10th season of Bachelor in Paradise is set to be dropped on the screens from July 7. The new episodes, filled with drama, tension, romance, and betrayal, will be aired every Monday at 8 PM (ET). Moreover, a special Tuesday episode will be lined up for a week, beginning July 15.

Meanwhile, as mentioned earlier, the fans will witness familiar faces from the Bachelor Nation. In addition, the franchise will also bring in a fresh wave of four ladies from the Golden Bachelor crashing the party. Six silver foxes from the Golden Bachelorette will also join the cast.

How to watch Bachelor in Paradise season 10 for free?

Advertisement

Bachelor in Paradise will be available to stream for free on Direct TV. Plenty of other subscriptions are available for purchase, one of which is offered on the ABC network. Moreover, fans can also catch new episodes on FuboTV with their seven-day free trial.

Bachelor in Paradise cast members

The cast for Bachelor in Paradise includes, Alexe Godin, Bailey Brown, Jess Edwards, Kat Izzo, Lexi Young, Zoe McGrady, Brian Autz, Dale Moss, Hakeem Moulton, Jeremy Simon, Jonathon Johnson, Justin Glaze, Kyle Howard, Riquerdy “Ricky” Marinez, Sam McKinney, and Spencer Conley.

For the Goldens, the contestants are April Kirkwood, Charles “CK” King, Jack Lencioni, Kathy Swarts, Keith Gordon, Kim Buike, Leslie Fhima, Natascha Hardee, Ralph “RJ” Johnson, and Gary Levingston.

It would be interesting to watch the contestants fight in and for love in the new season of Bachelor in Paradise.

ALSO READ: Bachelor In Paradise Alum Tia Booth Shares Funny Pregnancy Announcement Fail