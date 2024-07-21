Bell-Air Season 3 Trailer: Release Date, Storyline, Cast And More; Everything You Need To Know

Bel-Air Season 3 is set to launch this summer, promising plenty of drama and excitement. The new season will premiere on Peacock in the US on Thursday, August 15.

Season 3 will show Will enjoying his summer and exploring new opportunities, having gained a fresh perspective from his time with the Banks family.

What is the story plot of Bel-Air Season 3?

Will teams up with Carlton, who is trying to overcome his addiction and repair his reputation. Their partnership will face challenges due to their differing backgrounds.

Viv and Phil will face pressures both at work and home, testing their relationship. Hilary’s romance with LaMarcus will encounter unexpected problems, while Ashley’s views on romance will evolve as she approaches high school. Geoffrey’s past in London will also resurface, creating new complications.

The official synopsis of Season 3 reads, "In season three, school’s out for the summer, and Will is doing Bel-Air his way. Being a part of the Banks family has given him a new perspective—it isn’t just about wealth; it means that Will now has options to lean into other things that excite him and has the privilege to dream bigger."

It further read, "As Will makes an exciting pivot, he finds a partner in Carlton, who desperately wants to leave his life of addiction behind and rebuild his damaged reputation. And while the dynamic duo has a lot of exciting wins, working together also reveals fundamental differences in their backgrounds and worldviews. Can a partnership of such extremes work?"

The trailer for Season 3 hints at Will's shift from basketball to fast cars and features a surprise appearance by a cast member from the original Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Who will star in Bel-Air Season 3?

The main cast remains unchanged from Season 2. Jabari Banks returns as Will Smith and Coco Jones is back as Hillary Banks. Banks is known for his role in Bel-Air, and Jones recently won a Grammy in 2024. Other series regulars include:

To watch the episodes or catch up on previous ones, you'll need a Peacock subscription. As of now, there is no UK release date for Season 3, but past episodes are available on NOW.

