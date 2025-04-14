Gigi Hadid Reveals the Reason Behind Keeping Her Daughter Khai’s Face Off Social Media: ‘I Just Want the Best for My Baby’

Gigi Hadid is a mom to 4-year-old Khai and has always kept her daughter Khai’s face off the social media platforms. Opening up about maintaining her daughter’s privacy, the runway model revealed that she does not want the media and fame to affect Khai’s growing-up years.

Hadid is co-parenting her young one with her ex, Zayn Malik. The actress-model revealed that both of Khai’s parents have decided to give the freedom to their daughter over when she wants to approach the world.

Advertisement

In conversation with E! News, Hadid shared that her daughter is blessed to be receiving all the love from the audience. In the recent Instagram post, the Never Have I Ever star shared multiple pictures of Khai from during her playtime and other activities.

Under the post, one of the fans went on to comment, "Even without showing her face, we can feel how loved and special Khai is.” In response, Hadid wrote, “This means a lot,” with a smiley face.

The actress-model first approached the media portals to maintain the privacy of her daughter back in 2021. She also put up an Instagram story urging her fans to keep Khai’s face away from the limelight.

In her now widely remembered social media post, the media personality wrote, "You know we have never intentionally shared our daughter's face on social media.”

She further added, "Our wish is that she can choose how to share herself with the world when she comes of age...without worrying about a public image that she has not chosen.”

Advertisement

Both Hadid and the former One Direction band member have shared glimpses of her daughter occasionally on their respective social media platforms.

ALSO READ: Gigi Hadid Reveals Iconic ‘Silver’ Hair Transformation Was Fake, Shares Why She Pulled That Look for One Night