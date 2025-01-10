Bella Hadid Posts Heartbreaking Picture Of Her Childhood Room Burnt To Ashes In LA Wildfires; Read Here

Bella Hadid is giving a glimpse of her childhood bedroom burning to ashes in the Los Angeles wildfires. The room in her mother’s former L.A. mansion has been engulfed in flames like many other residential and commercial buildings.

Taking to Instagram, the model shared pictures of the property, which belonged to Yolanda Hadid, being burned to rubble. The house situated in the posh areas of L.A. was seen in reality shows like the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, as mentioned in the reports of Newsweek and Daily Mail.

Alongside the pictures that were put up on the Instagram stories of the model’s account, Hadid went on to caption it as “childhood bedroom” with a devastated emoji.

Additionally, the runway model put up guidelines for her fans and followers, urging them to be safe and help others in need, too. She also went on to tag the fire departments and LAPD.

Bella Hadid and her sister, Gigi Hadid, have been raised at the luxurious Malibu mansion, which was purchased by Yolanda Hadid and her ex-husband, David Foster, in 2007. The mansion cost around $4.5 million.

When the house was up on the RHOBH, the halls of the mansion were roamed around by Kylie Richards, Kim Richards, Lisa Vanderpump, and Brandi Glanville.

The mansion was sold by Yolanda Hadid in 2015 for $19.5 million after getting divorced from Foster in the same year.

