Ben Affleck Hates Wearing Batsuits as Batman in Warner Bros Films: ‘They Are Horrendous…’

Ben Affleck came forth explaining what it was like to be inside the Batman suit. The actor who was seen leading the Justice League in Warner Bros. movies spilled out his thoughts as he addressed the skin-tight suit that made him sweat a lot.

Ben Affleck recently sat down for an interview with GQ, detailing the physically tiring experience of wearing a Batsuit.

"I hated the Batsuits. The Batsuits are horrendous to wear," Affleck said. "They're hot for one thing. They don't breathe," the actor from Gone Girl stated.

He also mentioned that the suits are made to look the way they must be and that no thoughts are put into the human side of the outfit.

"What happens is that you just start sweating. I'm already — I sweat, you know what I mean? So in that thing, you'd just be pouring water," Ben Affleck detailed his time being the Batman.

The Dazed and Confused actor also mentioned that it was difficult to film scenes in the suit, as it made him so hot and didn't make him feel heroic. "You're instantly exhausted and really sweaty," Ben Affleck added, while also joking about Christian Bale or Rob Pattinson, stating that they might have been better at the job.

For those unversed, Ben Affleck was seen playing Bruce Wayne, aka Batman, in several Warner Bros. outings. This included the 2016 Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, then the 2017 Justice League, and the latest The Flash, which was released in 2023.

Moreover, the actor from The Accountant was also seen in the extended version of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Ben Affleck was supposed to lead a team of superheroes and supervillains in the nightmare sequence.

It was Henry Cavill as Superman, starring opposite Affleck, with Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller as Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, and Jason Momoa as Aquaman in Justice League.

