Best Breakout Performances Of 2024: From Nicola Coughlan In Bridgerton To Zendaya In Challengers

The year 2024 is nearing its end. While the Hollywood industry gears up for a fresh year and finds new ways of entertaining its audience, some of the standout performances from this year just cannot be ignored. Be it Nicola Coughlan’s sizzling chemistry with Luke Newton in the latest season of Bridgerton or Zendaya taking on a complicated persona with the portrayal of Tashi Donaldson in Challengers.

Nicola Coughlan

Bridgerton season 3 introduced the audience to a fresh pairing of Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton, who played Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton, respectively.

Coughlan had appeared in previous seasons of the Netflix show, but taking center stage for the eight episodes clearly made a difference. The young actress evolved in her art, which was evident on the screen, making her a fan favorite of the year.

Zendaya

Zendaya taking on a role like Tashi Donaldson early in her career showcased the actress’ versatility in the industry.

Until Challengers was released, Zendaya’s fans had seen her portray characters like MJ in the Spider-Man series or Rue Bennett in Euphoria. However, when an essential role like Donaldson fell into the actress’ lap and she did complete justice to the character on screen; it was one of the most standout performances to watch this year.

Timothee Chalamet

The Dune franchise has earned global success. While every performance in the film was laudable, Timothee Chalamet stood out.

The actor’s portrayal of Paul Atreides in the second part, which was released in March, grabbed the eyeballs of moviegoers. The actor made his presence felt every time he appeared onscreen. Chalamet’s performance was clearly a breakout performance of the year.

Jonathan Bailey

After his career breakthrough performance in Bridgerton season 2, Jonathan Bailey returned this year to share the screen space alongside Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in Wicked.

The actor portrayed the role of Prince Fiyero in the latest release and swooned in the hearts of his fans again. Bailey played the love interest of Erivo’s Elphaba on screen and clarified to the audience that he is one to look out for in the coming years.

Hugh Grant

Coming out of his rom-com image, Hugh Grant proved why he is an icon in the industry. The actor’s portrayal of Mr. Reed in Heretic made the audience fear him and kept them on the edge of their seats throughout.

While Grant is often known to bring his soft, lover-boy side on the table, this time he took a leap into his villain era—and how. The actor is a clear competitor to the newcomers, starting fresh in the industry.

Demi Moore

Demi Moore picked up a completely out-of-the-box role for herself when she chose to play the character of Elizabeth Sparkle in The Substance.

The actress’s portrayal of the role was one of the year's standout performances, as the fans of Moore might not have seen her take on such a dark character and storyline before in her career. The star understood the demands of her role, and she delivered horrifyingly well.

Nell Tiger Free

Breaking out her Game of Thrones character as Myrcella Baratheon, Nell Tiger Free took on a challenging character as Margaret in the horror film of 2024, The First Omen.

With her extraordinary performance in the movie, the actress proved that she is the one to look out for in the coming years, as she is in the industry to impress. Nell's portrayal as both a grounded and hallucinogenic character worked its magic on screen.

Adam Brody

One of the most talked about shows of the year is Nobody Wants This, and Adam Brody’s portrayal of Noah/Hot Rabbi has been making headlines on the internet. Apart from the fans, the critics also praised the actor’s performance alongside Kristen Bell in the Netflix show.

When comparing Brody’s role in the latest series to his roles in previous projects, the actor maturely handles his character’s personality and stands out among the other cast members.

Glen Powell

The year 2024 has been quite fruitful for Glen Powell. The actor showcased his versatility across genres with movies such as Twisters, Hit Man, and The Blue Angels and was one of the actors to look out for, as he impressed the audience and the critics with his performances.

Powell, in the Netflix movie, alongside Adria Arjona, portrayed many characters in one, providing the need for the storyline. Watching the actor in the upcoming year would be interesting, for he has signed some major projects.

Selena Gomez

Emilia Perez is one of the critically acclaimed films of the year, so much so that it has also been nominated for the Golden Globes 2025. The movie has managed to tighten its grip on the audience, and Selena Gomez has been a standout.

The actress-singer is seen portraying a kind of role she had never done before. Apart from the film, Gomez also impressed the audience with her reprised role of Mable Mora in the latest season of Only Murders in the Building.

