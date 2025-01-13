What to Watch on Amazon Prime: 6 Best Action Movies to Stream this January 2025
If you're in the mood for a thrilling escape, Amazon Prime Video has a great selection of action movies to stream. From disaster thrillers to intense crime dramas, here are six of the best action films you can watch right now on the platform.
1. The Wave (2015)
The Wave is a must-watch for fans of heart-pounding thrillers. Set in a small Norwegian town, the film follows the aftermath of a natural disaster, an avalanche that triggers an 80-meter wave. The stunning visuals and gripping story make it one of the standout disaster films of the 2010s.
2. The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)
Pierce Brosnan delivers a remarkable performance in this remake of the 1968 classic. Brosnan steps into the role of Thomas Crown, a billionaire art thief, in a stylish and engaging thriller.
The cat-and-mouse chase between Crown and insurance investigator Catherine, played by Rene Russo, makes for a smart and entertaining film, perfect for fans of sophisticated heist stories.
3. Stagecoach (1939)
A classic Western that helped define the genre, Stagecoach is essential viewing for fans of action films. The film follows a group of strangers traveling by stagecoach through Apache territory, and it introduced audiences to John Wayne. Its impact on the Western genre is immense, making it a key film to experience for anyone interested in the history of action cinema.
4. Sicario (2015)
Denis Villeneuve’s breakthrough film, Sicario, is a tense and gripping thriller that delves into the dangerous world of the U.S. government’s war on Mexican drug cartels. Emily Blunt stars as an FBI agent caught in the crossfire of this brutal conflict. Benicio Del Toro delivers one of his career-best performances in this film.
5. Monkey Man (2024)
A passion project from actor Dev Patel, Monkey Man is a hybrid action movie inspired by films like John Wick. The story follows a fighter seeking revenge on those who ruined his life. While the film is a bit rough around the edges, it’s an exciting watch for action fans, especially in a home setting where it really shines.
6. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One (2023)
The latest installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise, Dead Reckoning, Part One, finally arrives on Amazon Prime Video after a successful but underperforming theatrical release. Packed with thrilling action sequences and a high-stakes plot, it continues the story of Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his team.
