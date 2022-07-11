10 Top-rated OTT platforms in India

Gone are the days when people used to wait for their favorite movie/TV show to come on Television and watch it; the advent of OTT platforms has changed the way people consume content. Now people don't wait for hours to watch their favorite movie or keep patience when an ad is coming but watch whatever they want to on OTT. The growth of OTT platforms in India has been incredible over the past few years, and it is estimated that the revenue from OTT platforms will go up to 46 billion rupees by 2022.

If you are wondering what are OTT platforms and the full form of OTT - it is Over The Top, as in streaming content on smartphones, computers, and other OTT devices. It is imperative to note that OTT is not to be confused with video streaming, as both are different.

In OTT, a streaming service provider delivers content via Internet, and users can take a subscription for the OTT platforms to watch content with a stable internet connection.

India is flooded with many great OTT platforms nowadays, so let us know them one by one.

Best OTT platforms in India

1. Disney + Hotstar

Disney+Hotstar is many people's favorite as it streams IPL (one of the biggest sporting Premium Leagues in the world), TV shows, Hotstar Originals, and movies.

It is owned by Star India and is a subsidiary of the Walt Disney Company India.

People have the options to choose from two paid subscription plans - one is "Super" which features sports content, and domestic programs; and the other is "Premium" which focuses on international TV shows and movies.

series.

If you are a cricket fan, then you must have a subscription to Disney Hotstar as it streams IPL matches every year.

You can also watch classic old shows such as Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, How I Met Your Mother, Malgudi Days, and so on Disney + Hotstar - one of the top OTT platforms in India.

It also features various Disney movies as well as some epic shows such as Game of Thrones, Hostages, Chernobyl, Black Monday, etc.

Disney + Hotstar Price

Disney + Hotstar (No subscription) - Free Stream live cricket for 5 minutes, select movies/TV shows with ads

Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Plan (1 device) - Rs. 499 per year - Watch all content (TV series, sports, movies, Hotstar specials) up to 720p resolution, ad-supported content, and stereo audio

Disney+ Hotstar Super (2 devices) - Rs 899 per year - Watch ad-supported content up to 1080p HD resolution, Dolby 5.1 Audio

Disney+ Hotstar Premium (up to 4 devices) - Rs 1499 per year - Watch all content (Hotstar specials, films, TV series, live sports) up to 4k resolution and Dolby 5.1 Audio

Disney Hotstar movies

1. Avengers Endgame

2. Drishyam

3. Toy Story 4

4. We Bought a Zoo

5. Kingsman: The Secret Service

Disney + Hotstar TV shows

1. Special Ops

2. City of Dreams

3. Malgudi Days

4. Aarya

5. Criminal Justice

Is Disney + Hotstar free?

Yes, you can stream a few shows and movies on Disney + Hotstar for free.

2. Netflix

When it comes to the list of the best OTT platforms in India, there is no way that Netflix wouldn't make it up on the list. Netflix is hugely popular worldwide, owing to the great shows and movies it has.

Netflix was launched in 2016, but in India, it came in late 2018 and since then, its popularity has been increasing day by day.

It is forecasted that by the end of 2022, Netflix will have around 8 million subscribers in India.

In 2018, Netflix became instantly popular in India with the release of a blockbuster show Sacred Games, starring Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, and Surveen Chawla.

With many great shows and movies streaming on Netflix, it is hugely recognized in India, but regularly faces competition with other platforms such as SonyLiv, Voot, Amazon Prime, and Hotstar.

Top Netflix shows to watch

1. Stranger Things

2. Lockey & Key

3. Sacred Games

4. She

5. Delhi Game

6. Kota Factory

7. Little Things

8. Aranayak

9. Breaking Bad

10. Peaky Blinders

Best movies on Netflix

1. Padman

2. Badhaai Do

3. Ludo

4. Lakshya

5. Hustle

6. The Conjuring

7. The Imitation Game

8. Forrest Grump

9. The Terminal

10. Bulbbul

What is the price for Netflix?

Netflix in India comes with various subscription plans, as mentioned below:

Netflix Basic Plan - Rs 199 per month - 1 device

Netflix Standard - Plan Rs 499 per month - 2 devices

Netflix Premium Plan - Rs 649 per months - 4 devices

3. SonyLiv

If you are a fan of CID, Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah, and Baalveer, then you must take the subscription to SonyLiv.

It is one of the most popular OTT platforms in India and has a huge collection of movies, TV shows, and classic old Sony serials.

From SonyLiv originals to LIVE sports, watch it all on SonyLiv at a reasonable price.

It has about 18 million paid user subscribers and 70 million active user subscriptions.

Is SonyLiv free?

People can watch a selective range of movies and TV shows on SonyLiv, but it will be ad-supported content.

SonyLiv subscription price

SonyLiv WWE Network - Rs 299 - 1 Year

SonyLiv Premium Plan - Rs 299/ Rs 699 / Rs 999 - 1 Month/ Six Months/ 1 Year

Best shows on SonyLiv

1. Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story

2. Gullak

3. Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah

4. Girls Hostel

5. Avrodh

6. Potluck

7. Maharani

8. JL50

9. Your Honour

10. Tabbar

4. Amazon Prime

Amazon doesn't only cater to everybody's shopping needs, but also entertainment needs.

Amazon Prime Video is one of the highest-rated OTT platforms in India.

It has a plethora of Amazon Prime Originals, reality TV shows, movies, web series, and podcast services.

With more than ten million users in India, Amazon Prime comes under the list of top OTT Indian platforms.

Best movies on Amazon Prime

1. Hichki

2. Chak de! India

3. Veer-Zaara

4. Band Baaja Baarat

5. The Lost City

6. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

7. The Batman

8. Runway 34

9. Raazi

10. Thappad

Best TV shows on Amazon Prime

1. Fearless

2. Supernatural

3. The Family Man

4. Paatal Lok

5. Guilty Minds

6. Panchayat

7. Mumbai Diaries 26/11

8. The Boys

9. Dark Winds

10. Westworld

Amazon Prime subscription price

Amazon Prime - Monthly Plan - Rs 179 - One month

Amazon Prime - Quarterly Plan - Rs 459 - Three months

Amazon Prime - Annual Plan - Rs 1499 - One year

5. Zee5

After the release of Scam 1992, ZEE5 has become quite popular in India. It has now merged with AltBalaji and is one of the fastest-growing OTT platforms. It has TV shows, original content, and music videos for you to watch. It has a dedicated base as it also includes various regional TV shows and movies.

Best shows on Zee5

1. Sunflower

2. State of Siege: 26/11

3. Code M

4. The Married Woman

5. Abhay

6. Pavitra Rishta

7. Love Scandal and Doctors

8. Kaafir

Zee5 movies

1. RRR

2. Attack

3. The Kashmir Files

4. Uri: The Surgical Strike

5. Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran

6. Holiday: A Soldier is Never Off Duty

Zee5 subscription price

ZEE5 premium plan - Rs 599 - 1 year - Ad-free TV shows, 2800+ movies, Web series, compatible with 3 screens

Zee5 Premium Plan - Rs 399 - 3 months - Movies, Ad-free TV shows, AltBalaji content, 2 screens

6. Voot

For fans of MTV shows like Roadies, Splitsvilla, Myntra Fashion Superstart, etc. Voot is a blessing.

It is one of the best OTT platforms in India and is a part of Viacom18 Digital Ventures.

It has TV shows for every mood and covers Colors Marathi, Color Super, Color Hindi, Colors Kannada, MTV, Colors Bangla, and Colors Gujarati.

Users with a premium subscription have access to Voot Select, Live channels, ad-free content, and 24 hours before-TV the premiere of MTV and Colors shows.

Voot TV shows to watch right now

1. Asur

2. The Gone Game

3. Illegal

4. The Raikar Case

5. Crackdown

7. TVF Play

TVF Play is not an OTT platform, it's an emotion. With many popular series like Kota Factory, Permanent Roommates, TVF Pitchers, Flames, TVF Tripling, Aspirants, etc. - TVF Play is one of the best OTT platforms in India.

It was started as a Youtube channel by Arunabh Kumar in 2010, and now it's owned by Contagious Online Media Network Pvt Ltd.

In the list of OTT platforms in India, there is no way we could have missed TVF Play because its content is highly appreciated by both critics and the audience.

TVF Play is known to make content that relates to people and has an intense emotional depth.

Best shows on TVF Play

1. Kota Factory

2. Yeh Meri Family

3. Permanent Roommates

4. Flames

5. TVF Pitchers

6. Aspirants

7. Cheesecake

8. Humorously Yours

9. Girls Hostel

10. Office vs. Office

8. Aha

Aha is one of the top OTT platforms in India owned by Aha Media & Broadcasting PVT Ltd. It was launched in 2020, and one can watch ad-free Telugu content here.

Their biggest USP is that they have ad-free content as they believe viewers should be able to enjoy content without the disruption of advertisements.

Best shows on Aha

1. Playback

2. Krack

3. 11th Hour

4. Locked

5. Honeymoon

6. Kudi Yedamaithe

7. The Baker and the Beauty

8. Kotha Poradu

9. Anukoni Athidhi

10. Colour Photo

9. Sun NXT

Owned by Sun TV Network, Sun NXT was launched in 2017 and features content in six languages namely Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, and Bengali.

They have thousands of movies and more than 30 live TV channels, one has the option to watch live streaming, comedy shows, TV shows, news, kids' shows, and music videos.

Sun NXT has more than 20 million users and it is indeed one of the most popular OTT platforms in India.

Is Sun NXT free?

People who have a Sun Direct subscription plan can watch the content at Sun NXT for free.

Best shows on Sun NXT

1. Anbe Vaa

2. Thirumangal

3. Ammakosam

4. Pinni 2

5. Singing Chef

6. Kavyanjali

7. Manasaare

8. Lakshmi

9. John Jaffer Janardhanan

10. Thaali

Best movies on Sun NXT

1. Doctor

2. Ghajini

3. Enthiran

4. Sarkar

5. Thadam

6. Raatchasan

7. Boys

8. Sivaji

9. Roja

10. Vaaranam Aayiram

Sun NXT subscription price

Monthly Plan - Rs 50 for 30 days - 1 screen

Quarterly Plan Rs 130 for 3 months - 1 screen

Annual Plan Rs 490 for 1 year - 4 screens

10. ALTBalaji

Owned by Balaji Telefilms Ltd., ALTBalaji is a leading Indian OTT platform. It was launched in 2017 to create original OTT content and has over 30 million paid subscribers.

There are various shows, movies, and original content at ALTBalaji, and that too at a reasonable price.

Best ALTBalaji shows

1. Broken but Beautiful

2. Apaharan

3. Lock Upp

4. Dev DD

5. Mentalhood

Best ALTBalaji movies

1. Once Upon a Time in Mumbai

2. Krishna Cottage

3. Koi Aap Sa

4. Kuchh to Hai

5. Shootout at Wadala

ALTBalaji subscription price

Basic Plan - Rs 100 for 3 months. You can log in on upto five devices with a single account

Standard Plan - Rs 180 for 6 months. You can get access to content from 5 devices with one account

Premium Plan - Rs 300 for 1 year. Watch content on 5 devices with one acccount

Getting access to these OTT platforms will make your life more entertaining - so take the subscription now and binge-watch movies and TV shows.

Which was the first OTT platform in India?

In 2008, Reliance Entertainment launched the very first dependent Indian OTT platform BigFlix.

Later, there was a significant growth in the revenue of OTT platforms when SonyLiv and DittoTV (Zee) were launched in 2013 in India.

Best free OTT platforms in India

It is said that nothing in life comes free of course, but in the case of entertainment, there are many OTT platforms on which you can stream content for free:

1. Jio Cinema (free for Jio users)

2. MX Player

3. TVF Play

4. Airtel Xstream (for Airtel users)

5. YouTube

List of OTT platforms in India

1. Netflix

2. Voot

3. AltBalaji

4. Zee5

5. Amazon Prime

6. SonyLiv

7. Aha

8. Viu

9. Hoichoi

10. Disney + Hotstar

11. Sun NXT

12. Jio Cinema

13. MX Player

14. TVF Play

15. Discovery+

16. Eros Now

Which are the latest movies on OTT platforms in India?

Some of the latest Hindi movies on OTT platforms are:

1. Bachchhan Paandey (2022)

It is a comedy movie about a struggling actor who embarks on a journey to make a biography on an infamous gangster, without any idea about how deadly his ideal would turn out to be.

IMDb Rating: 5.6/10

Stars: Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pankaj Tripathi, Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi

Director: Farhad Samji

Watch Bachchhan Paandey on Amazon Prime

2. Dasvi (2022)

Abhishek Bachchan is back with a classic movie - Dasvi wherein he stars as an illiterate politician who decides to utilize his time studying for high school while he is in jail. The movie shows perfectly the game of politics and power in India and is a must-watch.

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Stars: Nimrat Kaur, Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam

Director: Tushar Jalota

Watch Dasvi on Netflix

3. 83 (2021)

1983 will always be a memorable year for all Indians as the country won a World Cup Trophy for the very first time.

The movie portrays the emotions of every Indian cricket player perfectly and will make you emotional at the end.

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Stars: Pankaj Tripathi, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Saqib Saleem, Jiiva, Jatin Sarna, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Sahil Khattar, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma

Director: Kabir Khan

Watch 83 on Netflix

4. A Thursday (2022)

When a play-school teacher takes 16 kids hostage, nobody knows what her intention is as she is otherwise regarded as a very sweet-natured person. Her demands shock the police and politicians, but they have to give in to her demands to secure the kids.

A Thursday is packed with intense emotions, mystery, and thrill.

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Stars: Yami Gautam, Neha Dhupia, Atul Kulkarni

Watch A Thursday on Disney+Hotstar

Director: Behzad Khambata

5. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (2022)

What happens when a young man falls in love with a trans woman? Shedding light on the transgender community, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is one of the best movies in 2022.

IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

Stars: Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor

Director: Abhishek Kapoor

Watch Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui on Netflix

Best TV shows on OTT platforms in India

1. TVF Pitchers (2015)

TVF Pitchers season 1 was so great that fans are desperately waiting for season 2 to come.

Created by TVF Play, it follows four young entrepreneurs who are ready to leave no stone unturned to make their start-up venture successful.

IMDb Rating: 9.1/10

Stars: Arunabh Kumar, Abhay Mahajan, Akanksha Thakur, Naveen Kasturia, Maanvi Gagroo, Jitendra Kumar

Director: Amit Golani

No. of seasons: 1

Watch TVF Pitchers on TVF Play

2. The Family Man (2019)

Srikant Tiwari works as a senior official in the National Investigation Agency and has to juggle between work and personal life. He faces many problems as he has to hide what he does for a living from his family to keep them safe.

Starring Manoj Bajpayee, The Family Man is indeed one of the best shows on an Indian OTT platform.

IMDb Rating: 8.7./10

Stars: Priyamani, Manoj Bajpayee, Neeraj Madhav, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Pawan Chopra, Sharib Hashmi

Created by: Raj & D.K.

No. of seasons: 2

Watch The Family Man on Amazon Prime

3. Sacred Games (2018)

Sacred Games was one of the reasons why Netflix became a hit in India. Starring Saif Ali Khan, Nawadduzin Siddiqui, and Pankaj Tripathy, it is one of the best suspense crime shows on Netflix.

It follows Ganesh Gaitonde, a gangster based in Mumbai who tells Sartaj Singh, a Mumbai Police officer that he has only 25 days to save the city.

What is the threat looming in the city? How will Sartaj save the city? Who is Gaitonde?

Watch this epic crime-based suspense show and find out yourself.

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

Stars: Radhika Apte, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan, Kalki Koechlin, Pankaj Tripathi, Ranvir Shorey

Directors: Neeraj Ghaywan, Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane

No. of seasons: 2

Watch Sacred Games on Netflix

4. Asur: Welcome to Your Dark Side (2020)

This crime suspense TV show is set in Varanasi and follows Nikhil Nair, a forensic expert who has now become a teacher but is still interested in solving cases. When he meets his former mentor to solve a case, he finds himself in a dangerous game. Asur: Welcome to Your Dark Side is a show that has incorporated mythology, crime, and suspense perfectly well.

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Stars: Anupriya Goenka, Arshad Warsi, Amey Wagh, Barun Sobti, Ridhi Dogra, Sharib Hashmi

Director: Oni Sen

No. of seasons: 1

Watch Asur: Welcome to Your Dark Side at Voot.

5. Special Ops (2020)

Special Ops is one of the best TV shows on Disney+ Hotstar and follows Himmat Singh, who spends a lot on a mission to search for a criminal mastermind behind a famous terrorist attack that took place years ago.

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

Stars: Karan Tacker, Kay Kay Menon, Sana Khan, Vinay Pathak, Saiyami Kher, Vipul Gupta, Divya Dutta, Muzamil Ibrahim, Meher Vij, Sajjad Delafrooz, Revathi Pillai

Director: Neeraj Pandey and Shivam Nair

No. of seasons: 2

Watch Special Ops on Disney+Hotstar

Honorable mentions of the best movies & TV shows on Indian OTT platforms:

1. Aspirants - Watch on TVF Play

2. Guilty Minds - Watch on Amazon Prime

3. Shershaah - Watch on Amazon Prime

4. The White Tiger - Watch on Netflix

5. Dhamaka - Watch on Netflix

6. Kota Factory - Watch on Netflix

7. Mirzapur - Watch on Amazon Prime

8. Sunflower - Watch on Zee5

9. Bhaukaal - Watch on MX Player

10. Paatal Lok- Watch on Amazon Prime

OTT platforms have changed the way people consume content, and their growth has been remarkable. They come up with great original content every now and then which is why the revenue of Indian OTT platforms is expected to grow every year. So, take the subscription of your favorite OTT platform now and binge-watch movies and shows.

Also Read: 14 best Hindi movies on Amazon Prime for film buffs