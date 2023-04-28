Box Office: Evil Dead Rise scores Rs 16 crore in week one; Market for horror films on the rise in India

The Eid weekend saw the release of Salman Khan led Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, but that wasn’t the only film arrive on the weekend. The Hollywood horror film, Evil Dead Rises hit the big screen on Friday, April 21 and has been doing good business at the box office in India. The film has been received with positive reviews across the globe and the same has reflected in the box office trends too. Evil Dead Rises collected Rs 9.32 crore (Rs 11 crore gross) in its opening weekend in India.

Evil Dead Rises scores Rs 16 crore in India

The film continued to stay steady on it’s weekdays as the collections from Monday to Thursday were more or less steady in the same range as the opening day. The team went ahead with a smart release strategy with shows focused towards evening and night due true justice to the horror genre. The first week total of Evil Dead Rises stands at Rs 16.00 crore (Rs 18.90 crore gross) and the film enters its second week at the Indian box office by retaining healthy showcasing.

The film will continue to sustain at lower levels and shows gains over Saturday and Sunday in the long run and pose a healthy lifetime total. After John Wick, this is yet another surprise from Hollywood at the Indian Box Office and a lot on this has got to do with the rising popularity of horror genre in India. The genre is palatable for the youth and with a dearth of horror films in the Indian film industry, Hollywood biggies have capitalized on the demand and matching it with supply.

Evil Dead Rises set for a healthy run at the Indian Box Office

The footfalls of the film through the second weekend will be on par the first week. The film faced opposition from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in its opening weekend but the Salman Khan film has now slowed down leaving enough for Evil Dead Rises in the second weekend. If the film holds on, it could well hit the Rs 40 crore mark in India in the long run and prove to be another Hollywood Hit this year after John Wick.

The follow of Hollywood biggies will increase over the next 3 months with the likes of Fast and Furious and Mission Impossible expected to embark on a solid start side by side Disney films like Guardians of Galaxy and Indiana Jones.

