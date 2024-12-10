Beyoncé's Mother Tina Knowles Denies Liking Post About Jay-Z's Sexual Assault Allegations, Claims Social Media Was Hacked: 'Not Me'

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse

Tina Knowles, mother of Beyonce, has claimed that her social media accounts were hacked after a post detailing the sexual assault allegations recently made against her son-in-law, Jay-Z, was liked from her verified Instagram handle.

On Monday, December 9, Knowles shared a screenshot of a note she wrote on Instagram that read: “I was hacked! As you all know, I do not play about my family. So if you see something uncharacteristic of me, just know that it is not me!” She then captioned the post: “Please stop playing with me!!!! ‘No weapon formed against my family shall prosper,’” referencing a phrase from the Bible.

Jay-Z has been accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl alongside Sean 'Diddy' Combs at a VMA Awards afterparty in 2000, according to court documents obtained by multiple media outlets.

In an amended complaint filed on Sunday, December 8, Jay-Z was named as a defendant in a civil suit originally filed only against the Bad Boy Records mogul in October. A woman, identified only as Jane Doe, claimed that Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, and Combs raped her 24 years ago while a third unidentified female celebrity watched.

The Instagram post liked by Knowles was an upload by ABC 7 Chicago with the headline, "Breaking News: Jay-Z, Diddy Named in Lawsuit Alleging Rape of Girl, 13.”

Jay-Z released a statement on Sunday addressing the allegations made against him. Married to Beyoncé since 2008, with whom he shares three children, he dismissed the filing as an extortion attempt.

Jay-Z challenged the plaintiff and her lawyer to file a criminal suit instead of a civil one, arguing that the “heinous” nature of the allegation warrants such action. “Whoever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away; would you not agree?” he questioned.

While Jay-Z emphasized that he won’t give in to the alleged blackmail attempt, he shared that his heart breaks for his wife and children—daughter Blue Ivy, 12, and twins Rumi and Sir, 7. Regarding his eldest particularly, he mentioned that she is at an age where her friends will likely see the headlines in the press and ask her about them.

Combs, for his part, has been behind bars since his September 16 arrest on charges of racketeering and sex trafficking. He has been denied bail three times by separate judges and is scheduled to stand trial in May 2025.

If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

