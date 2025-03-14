Black Mirror Season 7 Reveals Premiere Date in First Teaser: Know Cast, When And Where to Watch USS Callister Sequel

Netflix has officially confirmed the return of Black Mirror with a new trailer and a release date. The highly anticipated seventh season of Charlie Brooker’s dystopian anthology series will premiere on April 10, 2025.

The eerie trailer is set to a haunting cover of Dream A Little Dream and teases the season’s six episodes, showcasing themes of technology, AI-driven horrors, and human consciousness.

The upcoming season features a fresh lineup of stories with an impressive ensemble cast. New cast members include Michele Austin, Ben Bailey Smith, Asim Chaudhry, Josh Finan, James Nelson-Joyce, Will Poulter, Jay Simpson, and Michael Workéyè.

They will join well-known actors like Awkwafina, Peter Capaldi, Emma Corrin, Paul Giamatti, Rashida Jones, Issa Rae, Cristin Milioti, Billy Magnussen, and Jimmi Simpson.

One of the biggest surprises of Season 7 is the return of USS Callister. The Emmy-winning episode from Season 4 will receive a follow-up, featuring returning cast members Billy Magnussen, Cristin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson, Milanka Brooks, and Osy Ikhile. The new trailer teases more space-bound psychological horrors in the much-anticipated sequel.

Many actors are making a return to Black Mirror. Rashida Jones, who co-wrote Nosedive in Season 3, will now appear on screen as per the Hollywood Reporter.

Will Poulter and Asim Chaudhry, who were part of Netflix’s interactive Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, are also back. While Charlie Brooker initially called Bandersnatch a “one-time challenge,” he has hinted at revisiting interactive storytelling in the future.

Advertisement

Ahead of the trailer release, the official Black Mirror page engaged fans with cryptic teasers. One of these was a binary code, which, when decoded, read: “You Are Not Ready.” The series has also been dropping sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes pictures, building anticipation for the new season.

Netflix is heavily promoting Black Mirror Season 7, indicating high expectations for its success. The series remains one of Netflix’s most critically acclaimed shows and continues to be unpredictable even after more than a decade on air.