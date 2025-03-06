Black Mirror Season 7’s Cast to Producers: Everything We Know So Far About Sci-Fi Series

Black Mirror is coming forth with season seven and the fans just can't hold their excitement and darkness within. With that, Netflix recently came up with a brand new poster for the new season.

The streamer took to social media and revealed a fresh look at the poster of Black Mirror. One could see a smiley emoji formed within many codes on the screen. The codes appear in cyan color.

On the poster, the words Black Mirror appear as well, with a font that seems like a broken glass. Per reports, the series will take control of our TV screens in April this year. Interestingly, the show will even have a sequel episode for its beloved USS Callister episode.

For those who do not know, Jessica Rhoades will be attached to the series with her production company, Pacesetter Productions. Interestingly, the series will have 17 big names appearing in its upcoming outing, which were revealed during the Geeked Week 2024 celebrations, by Netflix.

Get ready to be amused by the actress from Shang Chi, Awkwafina, then the Criminal Record star Peter Capaldi, as well as Emma Corrin who recently dropped many jaws with her talents in Nosferatu.

The new season of Black Mirror will even showcase the skills of Patsy Ferran from Firebrand, Paul Giamatti, the actor from The Holdovers, Lewis Gribben, Rashida Jones from Sunny, Bridesmaids’ Chris O’Dowd, as well as Barbie’s Issa Rae.

Other big names who are set to appear in the series are Black-ish’s Tracee Ellis Ross, Harriet Walter from Succession, and also Rosy McEwen from Blue Jean. Siena Kelly, who has previously impressed many in Adult Material and Temple, will join the cast as well along with Nicholas Cirillo from Poker Face.

The returning cast includes names such as Milanka Brooks, Billy Magnussen, Paul G. Raymond, Cristin Milioti, Osy Ikhile, and Jimmi Simpson.