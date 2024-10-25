'He Loves Musicals': Blake Lively Surprises Ryan Reynolds For 48th Birthday With Tickets To THIS Broadway Show

Blake Lively showed her love for Ryan Reynolds on his 48th birthday on Wednesday, October 23, by taking him and their three children to a Broadway show. The family, according to People, enjoyed the Tony-nominated musical & Juliet on the Deadpool actor’s special day.

The outing was Lively’s idea, a source in attendance at the Stephen Sondheim Theater in NYC told the outlet. According to the insider, when the It Ends With Us actress interacted with the cast of the production backstage, she expressed confusion about what gift to get for her man, who has everything. However, when the idea of taking him to Broadway clicked, she instantly knew it would be the right choice. “I know he loves musicals; I love musicals; the kids love musicals. So it felt like the right choice,” she ostensibly told the cast members.

& Juliet imagines what would happen if the well-known but tragedy-stricken Shakespearean heroine survived and got a second chance at life and love. The musical’s book was written by David West Read, the Emmy-winning writer from Schitt’s Creek.

All the action of the Broadway offering is set to a score of chart-topping pop songs from the catalog of five-time Grammy-winning songwriter and producer Max Martin. Those songs include Baby One More Time by Britney Spears, Since U Been Gone by Kelly Clarkson, Can’t Stop the Feeling by Justin Timberlake, Teenage Dream by Katy Perry, I Want It That Way by the Backstreet Boys, and many more.

Lively was particularly impressed by the choice of songs for Romeo and Juliet, per the source. She was also taken aback by how well-written the show was. The 37-year-old shared with the cast that her kids were even more impressed than she was, as they wished to come back tomorrow and every day.

The insider shared that although Reynolds and Lively had planned to exit quietly after the show, they were so impressed that they felt compelled to greet the ensemble, including principals Ben Jackson Walker, Drew Gehling, Maya Boyd, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, Paulo Szot, Philippe Arroyo, and Justin David Sullivan.

