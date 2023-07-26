Blake Lively hops over ropes to fix display of her 2022 Met Gala dress at Kensington Palace; shares a glimpse

Blake Lively took matters into her own hands and jumped over the rope to showcase her Met Gala gown in the correct way at the Crown to Couture exhibit in Kensington Palace. The fashionista couldn’t help but make the change.

The Gossip Girl star Blake Lively shared an Instagram story on Tuesday showing her leaping over the barriers at the Crown to Couture exhibition in London's Kensington Palace to swiftly change how her well-known gown was displayed.

Blake Live jumps over ropes to fix her Met Gala dress display

At the exhibit in Princess Diana's former home, Blake Lively's gown is on display with 200 other items, including Lady Gaga's 2020 MTV Awards gown by Christopher John Rogers and Lizzo's 2022 Met Gala Thom Browne outfit.

Taking to her Instagram story, Blake Lively shared a video of her in action, fixing her outfit at the exhibit. She shared the video and wrote, "When you're the clown who hops over the rope at the museum to fix the exhibit,Happy nearly-Virgo season, everyone.”

The actress knelt down and said, "So that you see what the transformation was,” changing the inside of the dress' center portion to face outwards with a little help from jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz.

Blake Lively attends Crown to Couture in London

The mother-of-four also took some time to ogle the crown Schwartz made for her to match the gown with at the 2022 Met Gala.

In a subsequent post she shared on her Instagram story, Blake Lively smiled while standing next to a display cabinet and said, "This was completely bizarre. Seeing this crown that we produced in Kensington Palace." She continued, "Every time I get to go out wearing a gown and borrowed diamonds, I still feel like a kid playing dress-up. Just to see it remembered this way. Wow. Something I'll always remember."

Lively is not someone who is afraid to try out risky new ensembles. On the New Jersey set of her new film, It Ends With Us, the actress was recently pictured donning a variety of outfits, including peekaboo blue boxers below brown-patterned cargo leggings and a vibrant, enormous patchwork sweater.

Speaking of the Crown to Couture exhibit, it explores the tale of how the Royals of the Georgian era in the 18th century influenced rock and red carpet design. The exhibit also includes a number of vintage dresses.

