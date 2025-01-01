Blake Lively Is Ready To Take On The World Amid Filing Lawsuit Against Justin Baldoni; Sources Reveal THIS

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to sexual harassment.

Blake Lively has filed a lawsuit against Justin Baldoni after the latter ran a smear campaign against the actress. The Age of Adeline star has accused the actor-director of sexually harassing her on the sets of It Ends With Us.

Amidst the ongoing case, a source close to the actress has revealed that following her big move, Lively is ready to take on any challenge that comes her way. In conversation with People Magazine, the insider shared that the mother of four is grateful to her fans and family members who have stuck by her side through the tough times.

While talking to the media portal, the source claimed that the campaign was ran against the actress to “destroy” her reputation in the industry. Further in their chat with the news outlet, the insider revealed, "She enjoyed the holidays and very much tries to live in the moment right now." They added, "She still believes she's doing the right thing. She's ready to tackle whatever comes her way.”

At the time of filing the lawsuit against Baldoni, Lively spoke to the New York Times, wherein she revealed, “I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted.”

As for the current scenario, the sources close to the actress revealed that she feels fortunate to have her friends and family close to her as she fights the battle against her co-star.

The insider also revealed, "Ryan does everything he can on a daily basis to relieve her stress and to be supportive."

Currently, the actress’ legal team has been closely assessing the matter and gathering strong evidences against the director to support the arguments and allegations put forth by the actress.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

