Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s Deposition Dates Revealed, It Ends With Us Battle Begins Sooner Than You Think

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have locked horns in the legal battlefield. The case has only escalated by the passing day, and in the new progress the deposition dates have been announced.

The procedure is expected to go on for a few weeks, starting July 17. The attorneys of both parties will issue subpoenas to every individual directly or indirectly connected to the case.

Following the date being set, the actress’s legal team have sent out two subpoenas to the publicists associated with the actor-director. However, Baldoni’s attorneys have asked for a week’s time to gather the requested documents.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni to battle it out in court

In addition to the deposition date, the media reports have also revealed that the case will officially be headed for the trials. In a statement released by Lively and her lawyers, they mentioned the importance of the trial testimonies.

They stated, “The ultimate moment for a plaintiff's story to be told is at trial. We expect that to be the case here [with Lively]. So we would, of course, expect her to be a witness at her trial.”

Meanwhile, Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, too, revealed to TMZ that he is looking forward to questioning the Another Simple Favor actress under oath.

He said, “She’s gonna have to provide evidence, and she’s gonna have to provide the truth of the stories.” The trials for the It Ends With Us case are set to begin in March 2026.

Meanwhile, the legal drama began in December 2024, when the actress filed a lawsuit against her co-star and director, Justin Baldoni, on the grounds of s*xual harrasment. Weeks later, the Jane the Virgin star also filed a counterclaim against the actress and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for defamation and extortion.

