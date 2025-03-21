Blake Lively Seeks to Dismiss Justin Baldoni's 'Rambling' 400 Million USD Lawsuit; Calls it 'Vengeful'

Trigger Warning: Mention of sexual harassment.

Blake Lively is fighting back against Justin Baldoni's "rambling" lawsuit of USD 400 million, calling it a "vengeful" and baseless strike that misuses the legal system. The It Ends With Us actress is now seeking to dismiss Baldoni's lawsuit.

In a motion filed Thursday in the Southern District of New York, Lively argued that the lawsuit is an abuse of federal court proceedings to punish her for making statements about workplace harassment. As per Page Six, Lively said, "The law prohibits weaponizing defamation lawsuits, like this one, to retaliate against individuals who have filed legal claims or have publicly spoken out about sexual harassment and retaliation."

Lively maintained that Baldoni's alleged case has no legal merit and that her statements are "firmly protected by each of the litigation, fair report, and sexual harassment privileges" under California law. She blasted Baldoni together with Wayfarer Studios for seeking huge amounts, claiming that they did not explain the amount or specify any particular harm.

Baldoni began the legal action in January; Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and publicist Leslie Sloane were incorporated as accused parties in this case. In essence, he cited them under the defamation and extortion arguments, including other charges like Lively's accusations, which he claims severely damage his reputation and career.

Lively had reported Baldoni to the California Civil Rights Department in December 2024 before subsequently rolling it into a civil complaint. She had complained against Baldoni of such misconduct as making sexual comments, opening his trailer while she was breastfeeding her child, and creating an uneasy atmosphere for several women on the set.

Her lawyers, Mike Gottlieb and Esra Hudson told Page Six, "California law now expressly prohibits suing victims who make the decision to speak out against sexual harassment or retaliation, whether in a lawsuit or the press."

"This meritless and retaliatory lawsuit runs head first into three legal obstacles, including the litigation, fair report, and sexual harassment privileges, the latter of which contains a mandatory fee-shifting provision that will require the likes of billionaire Steve Sarowitz, Wayfarer Studios, and others that brought frivolous defamation claims against Ms. Lively to pay damages," Gottlieb and Hudson added.

Blake Lively's spokesperson stressed that the actress's battle is beyond her and empowering for others who come forward. Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, has also filed a motion to have the case dismissed as well.