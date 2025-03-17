Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni: It Ends With Us Legal Battle Headed to TV Screens With New Documentary

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual misconduct.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal war is getting a new documentary by Investigation Discovery and 5 (previously Channel 5). It will explore the It Ends With Us co-stars' saga in a new ITN Productions (ITNP)-made fast-turnaround documentary, titled, He Said, She Said: Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni.

The special airs tonight on 5, following which a condensed version titled In Dispute will arrive later in March on ID and Max. It is the first project that the networks have worked on with ITNP.

The Lively vs. Baldoni scandal has been the top entertainment news story in 2025. Lively has alleged sexual misconduct against Baldoni—her director and co-star in the movie based on Colleen Hoover's best-selling novel. She also alleged that he waged an organized smear campaign to shut her up and also hired a PR firm to manage it.

However, Baldoni has disputed all claims and fired back with a 400 million USD counterclaim against Lively as well as her husband Ryan Reynolds, charging defamation.

The special seeks to demystify the increasingly complicated and rapidly unfolding narrative that has been widely discussed on various platforms. ITNP's international division has revealed that the documentary thoroughly examines the controversy.

As per Deadline, ITNP international boss Ian Russell spoke about the documentary, mentioning, "Produced by ITN’s transatlantic team, this special is a timely and in-depth telling of the Hollywood story that has captured the global zeitgeist."

The show comes after ITNP's other recent projects, such as a Channel 4 special about the L.A. fires, Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy, and more. As per the outlet, Denise Seneviratne, 5's commissioning editor, stressed the cultural relevance of the story, especially given the #MeToo era, and the ongoing social media traction that Lively and Baldoni's legal war has gained.

Seneviratne, Commissioning Editor at 5, said, "This story has captivated the world, perpetuated by social media, which is still gaining momentum. It feels really pertinent for us as a channel to be making this film within the context of #MeToo."

With the trial currently scheduled for March 2026, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal war documentary probes the evidence on both sides and examines the continuing social media storm surrounding the controversy.