Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni: Ryan Reynolds Wants to Dismiss Actor's Lawsuit Due to Lack of Defamation Evidence

Ryan Reynolds has filed a plea for the dismissal of Justin Baldoni’s lawsuit, arguing that the case has no grounds for defamation.

According to court documents accessed by Us Weekly on March 18, Reynolds, 48, contended that Baldoni’s complaint fails to cite any specific instance where Reynolds made a defamatory statement.

The documents argue that the lawsuit centers on the claims that Reynolds called Baldoni a "predator," but assert that defamation cannot be proven unless it is demonstrably false—something the complaint does not establish.

Reynolds’ attorneys, Mike Gottlieb and Esra Hudson, stated, "The entirety of Mr. Baldoni’s case appears to be based on Mr. Reynolds allegedly privately calling Mr. Baldoni a ‘predator,’ but here is the problem: that is not defamation unless they can show that Mr. Reynolds did not believe that statement to be true."

They also noted that Baldoni had faced accusations of sexual harassment and vindication from Reynolds' wife, actress Blake Lively, including both formal and informal complaints.

Furthermore, they added, "The complaint doesn’t allege that, and just the opposite, the allegations in the complaint suggest that Mr. Reynolds genuinely believes Mr. Baldoni is a predator."

"Mr. Reynolds’ wife has accused Mr. Baldoni—privately and in multiple complaints—of sexual harassment and retaliation, and as pointed out by Mr. Reynolds’ motion, Mr. Baldoni has also openly spoken about his past of mistreating women and pushing the boundaries of consent," the attorneys stated.

They also referenced Baldoni's public admissions of past misconduct, emphasizing that Reynolds’ statements were protected under the First Amendment.

The spokesperson for Reynolds stated that Baldoni's lawsuit appears to be a manifesto of grievances aimed at attacking Reynolds’ character. They noted that Baldoni has created a public image as a supporter of women, which contradicts the allegations made against him.

The spokesperson expressed confidence that the lawsuit would be dismissed and mentioned plans to seek recovery of legal fees, referencing investor Steve Sarowitz's $100 million pledge tied to the case.

In December 2024, Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against Justin Baldoni over sexual harassment allegations. Baldoni denied the claims and, in January 2025, countersued Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Lively's publicist for $400 million, alleging civil extortion, defamation, and invasion of privacy.

No settlement has been reached, and the trial is scheduled for May 2026.