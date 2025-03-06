Justin Baldoni vs Blake Lively: It Ends with Us Director's Lawsuit Faces Roadblock as Judge Grants Stay of Discovery

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual assault.

A U.S. district judge has granted The New York Times a stay of discovery in Justin Baldoni’s USD 400 million defamation lawsuit, which also names Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Lively’s publicist.

The decision, issued on March 4, temporarily halts the exchange of documents and information as the court reviews the NYT’s motion to dismiss the case as per the court documents obtained by E News.

The New York Times had filed a motion on February 28 requesting to be removed from Justin Baldoni’s lawsuit. The newspaper is included in the case due to its reporting on Lively’s complaint with the California Civil Rights Department.

U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman ruled that the NYT’s motion presented substantial grounds and had "a strong showing that its motion to dismiss is likely to succeed on the merits."

Baldoni’s legal team argued that discovery against the NYT would not be burdensome because it involves a limited timeframe. However, Judge Liman noted that the burden of discovery is not just about the number of documents but also the complexity and sensitivity of the information involved.

The stay of discovery means that Justin Baldoni’s team cannot currently request information from the NYT. However, if the motion to dismiss is denied, they can seek the necessary discovery at that time. “The Wayfarer Parties are unlikely to be unfairly prejudiced by a stay while the Court decides the pending motion,” Liman wrote in his ruling.

The judge also stated that the NYT acted promptly in filing its motion within 21 days of being served. He assured that the court intends to rule on the matter before depositions begin.

“In the meantime, it is evident that the parties will be busy with document discovery from the other parties and with third-party discovery,” Liman added.

A spokesperson for The New York Times welcomed the ruling, saying it upholds important First Amendment principles. They stated that the decision prevents Baldoni from placing unnecessary legal burdens on the newspaper in a case they believe should never have been filed.

Danielle Rhoades Ha, the NYT’s senior vice president of external communications, defended the newspaper’s reporting, stating that Blake Lively had serious concerns about her treatment on set and after the movie’s release.

She stated that the NYT was simply doing its job as a news organization by informing the public about the complaint Lively filed with the California Civil Rights Department.

Despite this temporary win for the NYT, Baldoni’s legal battle is far from over. He has also filed a separate USD 250 million defamation lawsuit against the newspaper.

The outcome of the current motion to dismiss will determine whether the NYT remains a defendant in the case. The court’s final decision could have significant implications for both Baldoni and the media’s role in covering high-profile disputes.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.