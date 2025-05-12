Blake Lively's Sister Robyn Breaks Silence on Actress' Speech About Past Attack on Mom Amid Justin Baldoni Feud

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of assault.

Blake Lively’s sister, Robyn, made sure to express her candid thoughts on the actress’ Time100 Gala speech. She reacted to the same during her chat with People magazine at iHeartRadio’s 102.7 KIIS FM Wango Tango in California on May 10, which comes amid A Simple Favor star's legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

Robyn expressed to the outlet that she was “proud” of her sister. She said, “[I'm] very proud. Just so you know, very proud.”

Robyn’s husband, who is also an actor, Bart Johnson, also stated that the couple was “super proud” of Blake. He told the publication, “That's a tough thing to navigate, so we're proud.” Robyn added, “To say we're proud is an understatement."

Blake’s TIME100 Gala speech sparked major controversy, especially the part when she talked about her mother, Willie Elaine McAlpin. Many netizens blasted the actress for talking about what her mother experienced as a survivor of an assault by a coworker, during the speech, per the Daily Mail’s report.

In her speech, the Age of Adaline star reportedly shared, “I have so much to say about the last two years of my life, but tonight is not the forum.”

Blake stated that her mother did not get “justice” from her “work acquaintance,” who tried to “take her life when she was the mother of three young kids years before I was born.” The Green Lantern star stated that her mother credited a woman who spoke of a “similar circumstance “ on the radio that saved her life.

The actress added that woman graphically shared how she "escaped," adding, "And because of hearing that woman speak about her experience instead of shutting down in fear and unfair shame, my mom is alive today. She was saved by a woman whose name she'll never know."

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

