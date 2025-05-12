Kylie Jenner Glimpses at Mom Duties with Stormi and Aire in Honor of Mother's Day; SEE Best Moments

Nothing can be more beautiful than seeing a mother spend some amazing moments with her children. And Kylie Jenner shared a few glimpses of just that with her fans. She showcased the cute moments with her two kids, Stormi and Aire (who she shares with ex Travis Scott), in honor of Mother’s Day.

Jenner took to her Instagram on May 11 and shared a carousel post with “a mother” and white hearts as the caption. In the first picture, we can see the reality show star sitting on a couch with her son’s arm around her shoulder. The snap captured the backs of both individuals.

In the next picture, Jenner shows us a glimpse into the bond her two kids share. Stormi and Aire could be seen facing one another as they sat. The older sibling held her brother’s hand as she leaned closer.

The third snap was a selfie in which all three of them could be seen making silly faces. In the following picture, the mother and her kids cozied up under a white blanket.

In the next clip, the reality show star and her two kids hugged each other tightly before Aire started crawling.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder's post's following photos showed Aire sitting on her lap, her and Stormi gazing at each other cutely in the pool, and the trio seemingly baking something.

In one of the photos, her son could be seen tightly hugging his mother, making us say nothing but “aww!”

Jenner also included mutiple snaps that showed the three of them in a shop, the reality show star holding her son on her back, the trio sitting on a plane, Jenner seemingly saying something to her son as he looks at the book in front of him, Stormi soaking in the sun while standing on a boat and Jenner looking at her son in the pool while both of her kids looked at the camera.

As of this writing, the post garnered 3.1 million likes and a lot of positive comments.

