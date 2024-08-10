Blink-182 Cancel Concerts in Kansas City and St. Louis Due to 'Illness'; Details Here

Rock band Blink-182 has canceled their scheduled concerts in Kansas City and St. Louis owing to health issues. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the band’s official account released their official statement regarding the cancellation of the shows as part of their ongoing One More Time tour. "Unfortunately, due to illness, we are unable to make it to Kansas City and St. Louis," reasoned the band in a collective statement regarding their shows on August 9 and 10.

The rockers took into account the concertgoers' concern over the return of payments, as they addressed it in the post as well. They assured them that the refund amount would be credited immediately if the purchase of the tickets happened through Ticketmaster; otherwise, if bought through third parties, the issue must be raised with them.

"We are so sorry and hope to see you next time,” the message concluded.

This is one of the recent occurrences when the band has canceled their shows due to such circumstances. In the past, the group has called off performances due to similar reasoning, the latest of it being the cancellation of their Mexico performances back in April, as Billboard reported. The band's bassist Mark Hoppus was reported to be going through an acute throat infection and severe bronchitis.

“We don’t take canceling lightly. We know people booked flights, hotels, made plans, got babysitters…” Hoppus addressed at the time through his discord account, revealing that they had lengthy talks with the managers to figure out the possibility of a reschedule but it could not be sorted out. “We tried to move the date, we looked for solutions, but this is the reality," he concluded his message, extending his gratitude and support to the fans.

The band recently performed at the Lollapalooza Chicago- something which gained negative traction from music commentators. One such review caught the eye of member Tom DeLonge, who sardonically responded to it via his Instagram. “Oh my god, I’m dying hahaha f***, I love this band,” he wrote in the caption.

