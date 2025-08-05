Brandi Glanville Suffers Facial Burns After Using Nair to Treat Suspected Parasite in Viral TikTok Video

Brandi Glanville, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, recently shared that she suffered chemical burns on her face after using Nair, a popular hair removal product, in an attempt to remove what she believes is a parasite. In a TikTok video posted Sunday, the reality TV alum showed visible irritation on her face and spoke openly about the experience.

“I know I look attractive,” Glanville joked in the clip. “Good news, you don’t have to spend a lot of money on peels and lasers anymore.”

Brandi Glanville said she used Nair in hopes of getting rid of a facial parasite she jokingly referred to as “Caroline,” possibly referencing her former Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip co-star Caroline Manzo.

Glanville blames Morocco filming for ongoing health problems

The issue dates back to January 2023, when Glanville and Manzo both exited the Morocco set of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. Manzo had accused Glanville of inappropriate behavior during filming, a claim Glanville has strongly denied, calling the allegations “absurd,” according to Page Six.

Glanville previously told Entertainment Tonight in December 2024 that she believed she contracted the suspected parasite while filming in Morocco. “We had food sitting out for hours on end, and some of it was meat,” she said. Glanville said that medical symptoms began about six months later.

Here’s what she said about the results of the Nair experiment

In her TikTok video, Glanville shared that she applied the Nair for too long and ended up with visible chemical burns. “Nair is the fountain of youth, I figured it out,” she said. “But I overdid it…seven minutes, don’t do it.”

She claimed that the application caused the parasite, referred to as “Caroline”, to move to a different part of her face. However, she did not clarify whether any medical professional confirmed this movement.

Since the onset of her symptoms, Glanville said she has consulted “every doctor under the sun” without success. The condition, she claimed, has caused facial swelling and even tooth loss.

“I’ve been on meds this whole year. I don’t socialize. I don’t go out,” she said in the ET interview. At one point, she was on IV antibiotics that helped reduce swelling but were too costly to continue.

Glanville said she has spent more than USD 70,000 on non-invasive medical procedures in hopes of getting a diagnosis and relief.

