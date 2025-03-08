Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Star Brandi Glanville Says She’s Been ‘Faking It' Amid Health Issues: ‘My Face Is...’

Brandi Glanville, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 52, got brutally honest about her ongoing health struggles, sharing that her face has “literally melted away” as she continues battling an undisclosed condition. In a candid social media post, Glanville admitted she’s been “faking it” and is feeling “miserable” as her health situation worsens.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, Glanville poured her heart out, writing, “I’ve been faking it, I’m f–king miserable. My best friend’s been in the ICU for two weeks & isn’t getting better. My face is worse than ever. It’s literally melted away.”

The reality star further explained that while previous treatments had helped her condition, she had to stop them due to financial constraints.

“When doctors at Cedars put me on IV antibiotics & fungal medication, I was getting better. I looked normal but I couldn’t afford to stay on them,” she shared. “I was forced to see doctors outside my insurance because the doctors at Kaiser had no clue. I need my life to change. That is my real-life health update.”

The RHOBH alum has been battling an apparent facial parasite and recently sought help from celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow, who performed four biopsies in an attempt to uncover the root of her condition.

Updating fans earlier this week, Glanville shared that the initial results showed “no cancer.” However, she noted that “cultures take six weeks to grow,” meaning she’s still waiting for definitive answers.

The reality star has spent more than $70,000 in search of a diagnosis, trying treatments ranging from antibiotics to lymphatic drainage therapy. Just last month, she posted a video of herself using a lymphatic drainage machine, which is designed to help relieve pain and prevent worsening conditions.

Glanville previously told Page Six in December that she had resumed antibiotics after noticing her face was beginning to “sink in.”

“I prefer [my face] when it’s a little swollen, to be honest,” she said at the time. “When it’s only swollen on one side, it’s not great. But the sinking-in thing is killing me slowly, because I just feel like I look like a crackhead.”

Despite her struggles, Glanville remains desperate for answers. “You could do anything you want to me, and I’d be OK with it,” she confessed. “I’ve had days of looking normal, not weeks. I wish. But it comes and goes.”

As she continues her search for treatment and financial support, Glanville’s fans have rallied behind her, sending messages of encouragement and urging her to stay strong. While she still awaits a full diagnosis, the RHOBH star remains open about her battle, determined to find a solution and reclaim her life.