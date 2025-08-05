Who Is Lil Tay and Why Is She Famous? Meet Teen Influencer Who Earned Over USD 1 Million in 3 Hours

Lil Tay, also known as Tay Tian, has officially launched an OnlyFans account after turning 18 on July 29, 2025. The internet personality, who first went viral in 2018, claimed she earned over USD 1 million within just three hours of her page going live. On August 3, Tay posted a screenshot on Instagram and wrote, “$1M in 3 hours we broke the f--- out of that onlyfans record.”

Advertisement

In a video promoting the launch, she said, “Y’all wanna know the real reason that I'm dropping the link on my 18th birthday? I'm broke as s---. I'm literally f------ broke! Just let a girl get her bag.”

From death hoax to social media comeback

Lil Tay first disappeared from social media in 2018, after a string of viral videos where she claimed to be a 9-year-old millionaire. In August 2023, her Instagram account shared a statement claiming she and her brother Jason had died as per PEOPLE. However, there was no official confirmation from authorities or her family.

The next day, Tay told TMZ, “I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive…It’s been a very traumatizing 24 hours.” She said the post was made by a third party who “compromised” her account and spread “jarring misinformation and rumors.”

Here’s what happened after the death hoax

Advertisement

In September 2024, Tay once again worried fans when her social media said she was in the ICU with a heart tumor. She later said she had undergone open-heart surgery and was recovering. “We are overjoyed to share that Tay’s open-heart surgery was a great success,” her account shared on September 14, 2024. Tay later posted, “Heart tumor removed. I’m back. I love you all so much, and this time nothing will stop me from achieving my dreams.”

Now known as Tay Tian, the influencer has shifted her focus to adult content. Ahead of launching her OnlyFans, she teased the move on TikTok and Instagram. In a July 22 video, she said, “So it's my 18th birthday on July 29th and every male has been counting down to it and literally telling me to drop the link the second I turn 18. Girlies, what do you think, should I do it?”

Tay has around 9 million followers across her platforms. She often posts lifestyle videos, trend content, and clips with her brother Jason. She also appears to have a close relationship with her mom, who supported her during her medical journey. However, Tay hinted at some tension when she joked on TikTok, “pov: your mommy tries to stop you from dropping the link.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian Shocks Fans With Amount She Gave Her Son Saint For Losing His First Tooth