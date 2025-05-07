Brian Austin Green Reveals Why He Remained Silent on Megan Fox Grooming Allegations: 'It's Never Gonna Stop...'

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

In the news, Brian Austin Green has come forward to address some old allegations. In case you didn’t know, the actor from Beautiful Disaster was accused of grooming one of Hollywood’s most acclaimed actresses, Megan Fox.

During a recent episode of the Oldish podcast, Brian Austin Green was asked by host Sharna why he hadn’t addressed the allegations that brought him under intense scrutiny for allegedly grooming Megan Fox.

“I think it comes from my dad. He’s very good at cutting emotion out of something and just being logical in his choices,” the actor began.

Green went on to explain that he used logical thinking, adding, “If I defend myself this one time, it’s never going to stop.”

“I’m going to have to defend myself for who knows how long, because people are going to believe what they want to believe,” he added.

Brian Austin Green went on to recall that, back then, he believed time was the only thing that could help regulate his emotions and bring balance to his life.

However, he admitted to simply ignoring that difficult period, thinking, “It’s the long game of it.”

In case you didn’t know, Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox met on the set of Hope & Faith back in 2004. At the time, the actress was 18 years old, while Green was 30.

The two were in an on-and-off relationship before getting married in 2010. Although they later split, they reconciled for a time before ultimately separating for good in 2020.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

