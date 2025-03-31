Brian Austin Green Reveals How Matthew Perry’s Performance in Beverly Hills, 90210 Changed Perspective on Mental Health: ‘Brought My...'
Brian Austin Green opened up about how Matthew Perry’s performance in Beverly Hills, 90210 changed his perspective on mental health. Scroll down to read the details.
Brian Austin Green was impressed by Mathew Perry’s performance in Beverly Hills, 90210. In conversation with the audience at the '90s Con Panel, the actor revealed that one of the favorite storylines of the show did not include his character but a scene between the Friends actor and Jason Priestly.
The actor revealed that the particular scene changed his perspective on mental health. Green was accompanied by his fellow castmates from the show, which included Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Gabrielle Carteris, Ian Ziering, and Priestly.
The actor who played the role of David Silver for the 10 seasons, revealed, "Matthew and Jason had such great [chemistry]—that brought my attention to mental health in a way I hadn't ever thought about before."
Turning to Priestly, Green said to him, "J., I learned from you,” and “Matthew, God bless you.”
As for the scene, Priestly’s character, Brandon Walsh, seeks help from Roger Azarain, Perry’s character, to write his profile for his school newspaper. To introduce Azarain to the audience and Walsh, Steve Sanders says that he is one of the guys who could get a Rhodes scholarship and marry Miss America.
Meanwhile, in his 2012 interview with The Los Angeles Times, Perry recalled his time on the show and shared, "It was, what, 1990 or 1991—wasn't that what everyone was doing: wearing polo shirts and shooting their dads?" He further added, "That was some of my finest acting."
However, the late actor did not return for the following seasons of the series as he was booked for the popular sitcom, Friends.
Brian Austin Green Calls Out Machine Gun Kelly Amid Megan Fox Split: 'Be Honest for Once in Your Life'