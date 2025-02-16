Bridgerton Season 4: 5 Surprises From Luke Newton and Yerin Ha's First Look for Netflix Starrer, Including Polin Baby And More

Bridgeton creators truly surprised the fanbase with the sneak peek and the pictures they dropped for the upcoming season 4. And looking at them, the project does promise to showcase multiple unexpected unfoldings. In case you think you are not updated regarding the same, read on to know the surprises that are in store.

1. Unexpected release of the sneak peek:

The show, which is known for its dreamy love stories, found the perfect day-- Valentine's Day-- to surprise the fans with the sneak-peek video of the season ahead. In the clip, we get to see multiple behind-the-scenes shots, which give us an idea about the prep that went on and also what can be expected for season 4.

2. Polin baby's pic is unveiled:

The aforementioned streaming website also released a few pictures of the upcoming season, where one photo will surely catch everyone’s eye. The picture features none other than Penelope and Colin and their baby. This does elevate excitement to witness what unfolds for them in the storyline ahead.

3. Anthony Bridgerton in beard:

In the sneak peek, we saw a glimpse of Anthony Bridgerton, played by no other than Jonathan Bailey. As per the reports, it was confirmed that he would return in the next season. But this time, we see him in a beard, indicating a slight potential look change. This will surely catch the eye of the netizens once the season releases and it is safe to assume that it would not take time for him to go viral again.

4. What is season 4’s storyline based on?

The upcoming season’s storyline is reportedly based on An Offer From a Gentleman novel, which is authored by Julia Quinn. And it appears that it has been inspired by the classic Cinderella story, showcasing a class difference between the main characters. The glimpse of the same can be seen in the sneak peek as well.

5. The Masquerade Ball scene:

We also got to witness glimpses of the Masquerade Ball scene. The costumes and the set looked truly flawless, per usual. A moment that will potentially be memorable between the season’s titular characters– Benedict and Sophie– is also shown.