Bridgerton's Florence Hunt Aka Hyacinth Has Saved Multiple BTS Moments From Yerin Ha and Luke Thompson-Led Season 4: ‘Can Only Post…’

Bridgerton is set to return to the digital screens for season 4. With the filming of the new underway, the cast members are having a blast on the sets together. Florence Hunt, who plays the role of Hyacinth in the Netflix show, revealed to have captured various unfiltered and candid moments of her co-stars.

In conversation with Den of Geek at the SXSW event, the actress shared that the videos are hilarious and all saved in her drafts. However, she cannot release them on social media platforms until the new season of Bridgerton premieres.

In her new interview, Hunt shared that she could have accidentally hit the post button multiple times, with the control being right next to the draft button.

Elaborating on the statements, the actress revealed, "I have a few; I have a really good one, actually. But I can only post them when the season comes out.” She further added, "The amount of times I’ve nearly accidentally pressed ‘post’ because the ‘draft’ button is next to the ‘post’ button, I think I’d be fired forever. So hopefully that’s not going to happen.”

Since Hunt’s confession to holding on to the videos and photos from the sets, the fans are highly anticipating unhinged moments of Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley and more.

Advertisement

As for the fourth season, the narrative of the show will be focused upon the lovestory of Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek, portrayed by Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha, respectively.

Additionally, Bailey, Ashley, Luke Newton, and Nicola Coughlan have also confirmed their presence in the new season by reprising their roles. Bridgerton season 4 is set to release in 2026, on Netflix.