Bridgerton Season 4: Star of Upcoming Story Yerin Ha Shares Production Update Ahead of Much-Awaited Release; ‘We Just Finished…’

Yerin Ha who plays Sophie Baek in Bridgerton season 4 has shared an exciting production update. The highly-anticipated fourth season will chronicle the love story of Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and Sophie (Ha), described as a mysterious “lady in silver” who attracts the bachelor Bridgerton’s attention despite his aversion to the marriage mart.

Speaking to Women’s Wear Daily, Ha teased that the production is going smoothly. “We just finished block three and we’re heading into block four now, so the final stint of the long marathon,” she revealed.

The actress gushed that working on the project felt less like a job and more like playtime. “It’s been so nice,” she added. Ha joined the hit Netflix show in August 2024 as its first East Asian lead. To honor her Korean heritage, the makers took the creative liberty to change her character’s surname from Beckett – as mentioned in the source material – to Baek.

The fourth season is based on Shonda Rhimes’s third book, An Offer from a Gentleman. The author also serves as an executive producer on the show.

As per Tudum, Sophie Baek is “a maid whose mask — both literal and figurative — hides a mysterious history.” Last month, Netflix dropped a sneak peek of the much-awaited season giving the first glimpse of the leads at the Bridgerton masquerade ball – a key event in their love story.

The release date of season 4 is yet to be confirmed. However, showrunner Jess Brownell told The Hollywood Reporter in July that they are “kind of on a two-year pace” in terms of its release. He implied that’s how long it takes to complete the production and post-production.

So, the fourth season will likely premiere sometime around 2026. Brownell told Decider that though fans want the seasons to come out sooner, 2 years is the minimum timeframe as “every episode is like producing a feature film.”

Bridgerton Seasons 1-3 and Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story are streaming on Netflix.