Did Aubrey Plaza and Late Husband Jeff Baena Get Separated Before His Death? Reports Reveal THIS

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide

Aubrey Plaza and her late husband, Jeff Baena, had been living separately, before the latter’s demise in January. Following the writer-director’s death by suicide, the medical examiner’s reports surfaced on the internet, which revealed that the actress and Baena had been facing difficulty in their marital life.

The reports went on to mention that the director had been vocal about his mental health state with his estranged wife, which "prompted her to call a friend to perform a welfare check on her husband.”

Moreover, Baena had messaged Plaza on the day of his death, at around 10:30 in the morning. The writer-director’s body was found by his dogwalker, who had entered the residence.

Following the suicide, the actress and her family members claimed Baena’s death to be an “unimaginable tragedy.” In their statement obtained by People Magazine, the family stated, “We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

Plaza and Baena began dating in 2011, and a decade later, the duo tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. To announce their marriage to their fans, the White Lotus star shared a post on Instagram and called the late director to be her “darling husband."

Previously, in her interview with the media portal, Plaza had revealed about the perks of being in a relationship with someone in the same industry. She said, “I think that one of the great things about our careers is that we are forced to be independent, take little breaks, go off and do our things and come back.”

She added, "So it’s kind of fun. Nothing is ever the same. You don’t want to spend too much time apart. But I think that there’s a way that it can work and there’s a balance in that.”

Jeff Baena was 47 at the time of his death.