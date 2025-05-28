Diddy Trial Update: Victim 4 to Share Grotesque Details of S*xual Assault She 'Planned to Take to Grave' Before Rapper's Arrest

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to s*xual assault.

A woman identified only as 'Mia,' who once worked as Sean Diddy Combs’ personal assistant, is expected to testify on Wednesday, May 28, in the ongoing federal trial against the music mogul. Mia will take the stand at Manhattan federal court when the hearing resumes at 9 AM. Prosecutors say she is one of several key witnesses in the s*x trafficking and racketeering conspiracy case.

Mia’s attorney, Michael Ferrara, told Judge Arun Subramanian that his client will reveal information she had previously intended to “take to her grave.” Her testimony follows a series of allegations from other former employees and associates, who claim they witnessed or experienced abuse by Combs during his years in the entertainment industry, as per the Independent.

On May 27, Combs’ former assistant Capricorn Clark delivered a striking testimony. Clark told the court that in 2011, Combs kidnapped her in a jealous rage after learning that Cassie Ventura, his longtime girlfriend, was dating musician Scott 'Kid Cudi' Mescudi.

Clark said she was working for Combs and his companies between 2004 and 2017. She also testified that Combs broke into Kid Cudi’s Los Angeles home and later threatened to harm him. “He was furious about Cassie and wanted revenge,” Clark said.

Earlier in the trial, Kid Cudi claimed that Clark had called him to warn him about the break-in. Clark’s testimony supported those claims, adding more weight to the accusations against the rapper and producer.

Besides Mia, three other witnesses are expected to take the stand this week. They include stylist Deonte Nash, a Los Angeles Police Department officer, and a Los Angeles Fire Department arson investigator. Prosecutors aim to show a pattern of abuse, coercion, and intimidation by Combs spanning two decades.

Combs is facing multiple charges, including s*x trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transporting individuals to engage in prostitution. Federal authorities say the alleged crimes occurred between 2004 and 2024.

Sean Diddy Combs has pleaded not guilty to all charges. His defense team says that his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, was a willing participant in the so-called 'freak-off' parties, which involved drugs and s*x workers in hotels across the U.S. and abroad.

However, Ventura has testified that Combs coerced her into joining the parties and used footage from them to blackmail her. Other former assistants have also said they were asked to buy drugs or witnessed Combs physically abuse Ventura.

