CBS Expands Yellowstone Universe with High-Stakes Spinoff Y: Marshals; Here’s When It’s Set for Release and More Details

The Yellowstone universe is galloping into new territory—and this time, it’s bringing the action to CBS. The network has officially greenlit Y: Marshals, a spinoff of the blockbuster Western drama, as part of its upcoming 2025-26 television slate. Starring Luke Grimes, who reprises his fan-favorite role as Kayce Dutton, the series promises a fusion of frontier grit and federal justice.

Slated to premiere in spring 2026, Y: Marshals will follow Kayce Dutton. He joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, using his cowboy instincts and Navy SEAL training to deliver justice in the wilds of Montana. The project is helmed by SEAL Team showrunner Spencer Hudnut. It is executive-produced by Taylor Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, Luke Grimes, and others. The show continues the creative legacy of the Yellowstone franchise under MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.

The spinoff is one of the seven new scripted and unscripted series announced by CBS. Other entries include Boston Blue, CIA, and Sheriff Country — all offshoots of existing or recently concluded CBS titles. A new comedy, DMV, and unscripted offerings like The Road, America’s Culinary Cup, and Harlan Coben’s Final Twist are also part of the slate.

CBS is also revamping its veteran lineup. The network is shifting the FBI to Monday nights alongside newcomer CIA. It is launching a Tuesday block devoted entirely to NCIS, including the returning NCIS: Origins and NCIS: Sydney. Fridays will feature Sheriff Country leading into Fire Country, while Boston Blue fills the longtime Blue Bloods slot.

Looking ahead, CBS is already planting seeds for the 2026-27 season. FBI and Ghosts have multi-year renewals. The Matthew Gray Gubler-led procedural Einstein has been delayed. The network is also developing Cupertino, a Silicon Valley legal drama from the creators of Elsbeth and Evil. With Y: Marshals at the forefront, CBS is positioning itself for a bold new chapter of interconnected universes and franchise storytelling.

