'The Tone Shifts a Lot': Brandon Sklenar Claims Season 2 of Yellowstone's Prequel Series 1923 is Going to Be 'Incredible'

Fans of 1923 can look forward to an exciting season ahead. Filming for the second season of the Yellowstone prequel began in June. Brandon Sklenar, who plays Spencer Dutton, assured fans that the wait will be worth it, describing the new episodes as absolutely incredible. Sklenar, 34, has had the scripts for over six months and is confident in the season's quality.

The Big Ugly star shared that the upcoming season features a significant tonal shift, becoming darker while still retaining its beauty. He mentioned that there will be plenty of scenes with Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, promising that it’s going to be something special. Mirren and Ford portray Cara and Jacob Dutton, the family’s matriarch and patriarch, while Sklenar plays their nephew, Spencer, who is journeying back to Montana with his love interest, Alex. This season continues the Yellowstone prequel saga that began with 1883.

Sklenar kept details about season 2's plot under wraps to avoid spoilers but hinted that the show's ending will be something special. He described the series finale as one of the best things he's ever read. Sklenar revealed that he’s known how the story would end from the start, as Taylor Sheridan shared Spencer's full arc with him. As they filmed the first part, he was mindful of Spencer's journey and is now very excited for what's to come.

Advertisement

After the season 1 finale in February 2023, Sklenar, who also stars as Blake Lively's love interest in It Ends With Us, told PEOPLE that his role in 1923 is his favorite and the best character he’s played. He said it’s hard not to have a great experience working with such talented people and strong material.

Sklenar shared his hopes for Spencer's future, saying he wants Spencer to fully achieve his mission of returning home, fighting for his family out of love and vengeance, and possibly reuniting with Alex. Season 1 of 1923 is available to stream on Paramount+.

ALSO READ: 'Best Of Both Worlds': Cole Hauser Says He Was Surprised About Fans Love For His Yellowstone Character