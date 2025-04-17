Channel 4 Star Jack Woodman Jailed for 2.5 Years After Brutal Attacks on Girlfriend: Know What Led to His Sentence

Trigger Warning: The following article contains mentions of physical abuse

Channel 4's Bodyshockers star Jack Woodman has been jailed for two and a half years for assaulting his former girlfriend Crystal Taff during a five-year abusive relationship, in which he broke her jaw, pulled out her hair, and threatened to burn her with a straightener. He was found guilty of grievous bodily harm and two counts of actual bodily harm earlier this year.

Back in February, Crystal bravely took the stand and faced Woodman in the Bristol Crown Court. In front of the judge, she shared harrowing details of her relationship with the pawnshop owner, 33.

Crystal told the court that Woodman assaulted her on three occasions in front of their two children. She revealed that he once attacked her in his shop, Jack’s Cash in Bedminster, because he was not happy with how she cleaned some items in the store.

"He was facing me and punched me in the right side of the face which was agony," she told the court. "I said I think you’ve knocked my teeth out and he said ‘If you don’t shut up I’ll make sure I knock the other teeth out."

After some X-rays, Crystal discovered that her jaw was fractured. She was referred to a surgeon at Bristol Dental Hospital, who suggested she undergo surgery.

Detailing another incident, Crystal said that Woodman assaulted her in his car, pulling out a clump of her hair and leaving her with a bald patch. She added that he even threatened to burn her with a straightener because she was crying.

The third incident occurred on Father’s Day in 2022 when Crystal picked Woodman from a casino, where he lost a lot of money.

After the sentencing, Crystal's stepdad Dave Priddle said, "This was the sentence the family needed for the pain and torment Woodman has put Crystal through," according to Mirror.

Priddle further added that the court judgement is not just a victory for his stepdaughter but for all women who suffer domestic abuse.

While Woodman denied the charges, the jury took just two hours to convict him.

