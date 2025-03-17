Charisma Carpenter Set to Return to Buffy the Vampire Slayer Revival? Actress Sets THIS Condition for Cordelia’s Role

Charisma Carpenter is ready to bring back Cordelia Chase, but only if her one condition is met. Her character arc has to have more depth in the upcoming Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot on Hulu.

Speaking at Indiana Comic Con, Carpenter revealed that she was excited about the project but not about a tiny cameo. The project is still only in development, with no pilot filmed yet, but she hopes that any participation would, in the end, do justice to the legacy of Cordelia.

When asked about her interest in the reboot, as per Comicbook, Carpenter said, "I hope so. From what I understand, there isn't even a pilot at the moment, so I hope — if I am involved — I hope so in some fashion, it's more in a substantive way. That would be my dream."

The revival is directed by Chloé Zhao, an Oscar-winning director, and written by the Zuckerman sisters. Sarah Michelle Gellar has signed papers to reprise her role as Buffy Summers and to play an equal role as executive producer. Carpenter praised the studio, expressing her excitement about working with Zhao and original Buffy producer Gail Berman.

She said, "I think it would be very poetic to be invited back, especially having the people that were involved, to begin with, the best parts of it, Gail Berman, and then having Chloé Zhao direct — Oscar winner and, in general, badass."

Carpenter added, "And then the Zuck sisters who are incredible writers, and then obviously Sarah backing it, and I hope to be part of it."

The arc of Cordelia is one of the most fascinating ones present in the Buffyverse. Initially presented as a mean queen bee at Sunnydale High, she then becomes a brave martyr who makes sacrifices for the greater good. And suddenly, with season four, her story was abruptly closed; the fans wished for a more befitting ending. The revival could bring that opportunity.

While there is still no word from Hulu about the release date of the reboot, fans can always catch up on the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which is currently streaming on the site.