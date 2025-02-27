How Did Michelle Trachtenberg Die? Hospital Reacts on Cause of Death as Actor's Recent Surgery Is Revealed

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.

Michelle Trachtenberg died at age 39. Her death was confirmed to The Post by sources, with authorities indicating that she had been discovered by her mother lying unconscious on Feb. 26 morning at her Manhattan apartment.

The outlet reported that Trachtenberg underwent liver transplant surgery prior to her death and passed away of natural causes. Although there has not been an official declaration of the cause of her death, sources state that there were complications from the surgery that could have contributed to the cause of death.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star had not made any public announcements about health problems, although fans had been worried in recent months about her gaunt appearance on social media.

In January, she quashed rumors about her health, saying she was happy and healthy. Some fans had also commented on the jaundice tint in her eyes, a possible indicator of liver issues.

"Upon arrival, officers observed a 39-year-old female unconscious and unresponsive. EMS responded to the location and pronounced the victim deceased. Criminality is not suspected," the NYPD told People.

Michelle Trachtenberg became famous as a child star before becoming widely known in Harriet the Spy. She went on to play more adult roles, such as Georgina Sparks in Gossip Girl and Dawn Summers in Buffy. Her agent, Gary Mantoosh, issued a statement announcing her death and asking for privacy for the family at this time.