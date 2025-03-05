What to Watch on Hulu: 6 Movies Coming to the Streamer This Month That You Need to Catch; From Anora to JoJo Rabbit
Don't know what to binge-watch this March? Read on to find out 6 movies on Hulu you wouldn't want to miss.
Hulu's new roster for March 2025 is teeming with exciting movies, including cult classics and brand new blockbusters. In case you're wondering what to watch, Hulu brings you the latest Oscar-winning movies to fan-favorite old-timey classics from Anora to the entire Aliens franchise.
We have carefully curated a list of 6 movies coming to the streaming platform this month that you need to catch.
6 movies coming to Hulu in March 2025
1. Alien (1979)
With all the Alien films available on Hulu, now is the perfect time to revisit this science fiction classic. Ridley Scott's movie is about the crew of the Nostromo spaceship encountering a deadly alien monster. The tension and mood of the film are still unsurpassed.
2. American Hustle (2013)
This chic crime thriller stars con artists Irving (Christian Bale) and Sydney (Amy Adams), who join an FBI sting against crooked politicians. Starring Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence in top-notch performances, it's a spine-tingling combination of dark humor and thrill.
3. Anora (2024)
Off its recent Oscar sweep, including Best Picture and Best Actress to Mikey Madison, comes the story of Anora, a stripper who marries the son of a Russian oligarch. After his influential family refuses to accept their relationship, she fights to retain what she now calls home. An ambitious drama directed by Sean Baker.
4. Confessions of a Shopaholic (2009)
This lighthearted cult-favorite romantic comedy features Isla Fisher as a shopaholic finance reporter who is buried in debt. As she struggles with her shopping addiction, she also falls in love with her handsome, rich boss (Hugh Dancy).
5. Jojo Rabbit (2019)
Taika Waitit helms this satirical war comedy starring Scarlett Johansson as the mother of a Nazi youth cadet who has a goofy Hitler as his imaginary friend.
6. Brooklyn (2015)
Saoirse Ronan excels in this poignant drama about an Irish immigrant caught between a new America and the call of home. It is a love story, a tale of identity, and a search for belonging.
Grab your popcorn and start streaming these 6 must-see movies on Hulu today!
